'Great connoisseur': West Brom star raves about Baggies teammate

West Bromwich Albion are six points clear in the Championship with Filip Krovinovic and Matheus Pereira inspiring their 2-1 win at Reading.

West Bromwich Albion supporters have almost run out of superlatives for Matheus Pereira. But, thanks to fellow Baggies play-maker Filip Krovinovic, speaking to 24Sata, their all-action Brazilian now has a new nickname: the ‘great connoisseur’.

A 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon loanee might just be the best signing made by any Championship club this season.

Pereira has been nothing short of a revelation under Slaven Bilic and, with a £9 million option-to-buy clause in his contract, signing the former Nurnburg star on a permanent basis looks like the very definition of a ‘no-brainer’ (Birmingham Mail).

Krovinovic, who like Pereira swapped Portuguese football for West Brom over the summer, is understandably thrilled to be sharing a pitch with a player who possesses that all-too rare combination of tenacity and technique.

“Yes, every team has some great connoisseur, but they also have those players who play hard, to the bone,” said the Benfica-owned midfielder.

“It's hard for me to single out some names now, but one of (our key players) is certainly Matheus Pereira.”

Pereira took his tally to six for the season with a vital equaliser in the hard-fought 2-1 win at Reading on Wednesday night, a result which lifts West Brom six points clear at the top of the table.

Krovinovic too has been in top form of late, following his laser-guided 25-yard effort at Millwall with a sublime assist for Kyle Bartley’s winner at the Madejski.

With a pair of uber-talented play-makers pulling the strings and opening up defences at will, don't be surprised if West Brom extend their already healthy advantage in first place over the next few weeks.