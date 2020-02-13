Quick links

'Great connoisseur': West Brom star raves about Baggies teammate

General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
West Bromwich Albion are six points clear in the Championship with Filip Krovinovic and Matheus Pereira inspiring their 2-1 win at Reading.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West...

West Bromwich Albion supporters have almost run out of superlatives for Matheus Pereira. But, thanks to fellow Baggies play-maker Filip Krovinovic, speaking to 24Sata, their all-action Brazilian now has a new nickname: the ‘great connoisseur’.

A 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon loanee might just be the best signing made by any Championship club this season.

Pereira has been nothing short of a revelation under Slaven Bilic and, with a £9 million option-to-buy clause in his contract, signing the former Nurnburg star on a permanent basis looks like the very definition of a ‘no-brainer’ (Birmingham Mail).

 

Krovinovic, who like Pereira swapped Portuguese football for West Brom over the summer, is understandably thrilled to be sharing a pitch with a player who possesses that all-too rare combination of tenacity and technique.

“Yes, every team has some great connoisseur, but they also have those players who play hard, to the bone,” said the Benfica-owned midfielder.

“It's hard for me to single out some names now, but one of (our key players) is certainly Matheus Pereira.”

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on August 13, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

Pereira took his tally to six for the season with a vital equaliser in the hard-fought 2-1 win at Reading on Wednesday night, a result which lifts West Brom six points clear at the top of the table.

Krovinovic too has been in top form of late, following his laser-guided 25-yard effort at Millwall with a sublime assist for Kyle Bartley’s winner at the Madejski.

With a pair of uber-talented play-makers pulling the strings and opening up defences at will, don't be surprised if West Brom extend their already healthy advantage in first place over the next few weeks.

Filip Krovinovic during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on February 09, 2020 in London, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

