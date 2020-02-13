'Fantastic': Manchester United legend says he is a fan of Liverpool teenager

Premier League leaders Liverpool have a star on their hands in Anfield hopeful Neco Williams; at least, Wales boss Ryan Giggs thinks so.

Liverpool starlet Neco Williams has a fan in the shape of Ryan Giggs, with the Manchester United legend describing the teenager as a ‘fantastic player’ in conversation with the BBC.

It’s a testament of how far the 18-year-old has come in the space of just a few months that he already appears to be at the centre of an international tug-of-war between England and Wales.

Williams was born in Wrexham and has represented the Dragons at U19 level. And, according to the BBC, Giggs is hopeful of handing the teenager his full international debut sooner rather than later to stop England from snatching him from under Wales’ nose.

“We are looking at Neco because he is playing for a brilliant team at the moment and he has done really well when he has stepped up,” said a man who won 13 Premier League titles with Liverpool’s North West neighbours.

"When a player makes a few appearances in such a big club like Liverpool, he is suddenly catapulted into the public eye.

“He is a fantastic player, still young and still learning, but the energy and quality he has shown when he has stepped up into the first team has been really good, so it's exciting."

A barnstorming right-back with one hell of a cross in his locker, Williams stepped up to the plate with an impressive debut against Arsenal in October’s thrilling 5-5 draw in the EFL Cup.

And with Liverpool lacking real cover at right-back, it seems that the Reds’ academy graduate has already been promoted to second choice in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order, having been included in the matchday squad for six Premier League games in the last two months.