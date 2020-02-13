Quick links

'Fantastic': Manchester United legend says he is a fan of Liverpool teenager

Danny Owen
Ryan Giggs gives an interview during the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour - by UniCredit at Hotel Esplanada on October 21, 2016 in Zagreb, Croatia.
Premier League leaders Liverpool have a star on their hands in Anfield hopeful Neco Williams; at least, Wales boss Ryan Giggs thinks so.

Neco Williams of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 04, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool starlet Neco Williams has a fan in the shape of Ryan Giggs, with the Manchester United legend describing the teenager as a ‘fantastic player’ in conversation with the BBC.

It’s a testament of how far the 18-year-old has come in the space of just a few months that he already appears to be at the centre of an international tug-of-war between England and Wales.

Williams was born in Wrexham and has represented the Dragons at U19 level. And, according to the BBC, Giggs is hopeful of handing the teenager his full international debut sooner rather than later to stop England from snatching him from under Wales’ nose.

 

“We are looking at Neco because he is playing for a brilliant team at the moment and he has done really well when he has stepped up,” said a man who won 13 Premier League titles with Liverpool’s North West neighbours.

"When a player makes a few appearances in such a big club like Liverpool, he is suddenly catapulted into the public eye.

“He is a fantastic player, still young and still learning, but the energy and quality he has shown when he has stepped up into the first team has been really good, so it's exciting."

Neco Williams of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

A barnstorming right-back with one hell of a cross in his locker, Williams stepped up to the plate with an impressive debut against Arsenal in October’s thrilling 5-5 draw in the EFL Cup.

And with Liverpool lacking real cover at right-back, it seems that the Reds’ academy graduate has already been promoted to second choice in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order, having been included in the matchday squad for six Premier League games in the last two months.

Richarlison of Everton runs with the ball under pressure from Neco Williams and Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

