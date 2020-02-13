Quick links

'Crying out': Reading boss shares what Bilic admitted during West Brom win

Danny Owen
Slaven Bilic, Manager of West Bromwich Albion shakes hands with Mark Bowen, of Reading FC prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Madejski...
Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion are six points clear at the top of the Championship after beating Mark Bowen's Reading at the Madejski.

Reading manager Mark Bowen admits that Slaven Bilic was ‘crying out’ for the full-time whistle as West Bromwich Albion survived a scare at the Madejski on Tuesday night, speaking to Berkshire Live.

For the second time in the space of three days, the Baggies sealed a valuable away win to establish themselves as clear favourite for the Championship title.

They made hard work of things at Reading, however, with Kyle Bartley gifting George Puscas the opener from the penalty spot after a bizarre handball. The giant centre-back made amends, however, scoring a second half winner after Matheus Pereira had drawn West Brom level.

 

It was far from the most impressive performance Bilic’s league leaders have produced this season but the Croatian boss, who was counting down the seconds late on, will not care one jot with the result lifting them six points clear of second place.

“When the second went in we took the game to them and it changes - I made positive changes to try and affect the game going forward and Slaven was saying to me they were crying out for the final whistle,” said former Stoke City coach Bowen.

Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 with Callum Robinson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at...

“I thought we deserved something out of the game but sometimes you don't get everything you deserve.”

With Leeds United in the midst of their seemingly annual stumble, and with Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest all dropping points in midweek, the latest round of fixtures could hardly have gone much better for West Brom.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion and his team mates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Madejski Stadium on February 12, 2020 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

