'Different class': Some Celtic fans think Lennon signing just had his best performance yet

General view of Celtic Park during UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic beat Hearts 5-0 at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor crosses the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on...

Celtic moved 10 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night, trashing Hearts 5-0 at Parkhead.

Olivier Ntcham got the ball rolling, firing into the net after Odsonne Edouard’s shot was saved, and Christopher Jullien headed home number two after the break.

Greg Taylor cut the ball back for Callum McGregor to make it 3-0, before Taylor’s cross was deflected into the path of Ryan Christie for 4-0, with Kristoffer Ajer heading in number five.

 

A late red card for Marcel Langer compiled the misery for Hearts, who sit bottom of the table, whilst Celtic moved another step closer to the title with this win, as Rangers lost at Kilmarnock.

It was a comfortable night for Celtic, and Neil Lennon will be delighted with the performance of left back Taylor as he laid on two goals.

The Scot has struggled for consistent playing time since signing from Kilmarnock in September, with Boli Bolingoli and Jonny Hayes also in contention to play at left back or left wing back.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (L) celebrates with Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor (C) and Celtic's French defender Christopher Jullien (R) after scoring their third...

Taylor is in the side now though, and having picked up a couple of assists, fans have been taking to Twitter to rave about the 22-year-old's performance.

Supporters took to Twitter to praise Taylor as 'quality', 'different class' and 'outstanding', believing that this was his best performance for the club yet, and he's now stamping his authority on the left back position, pushing himself 'miles ahead' of Bolingoli and Hayes.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
