'Different class': Some Celtic fans think Lennon signing just had his best performance yet

Celtic beat Hearts 5-0 at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Celtic moved 10 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night, trashing Hearts 5-0 at Parkhead.

Olivier Ntcham got the ball rolling, firing into the net after Odsonne Edouard’s shot was saved, and Christopher Jullien headed home number two after the break.

Greg Taylor cut the ball back for Callum McGregor to make it 3-0, before Taylor’s cross was deflected into the path of Ryan Christie for 4-0, with Kristoffer Ajer heading in number five.

A late red card for Marcel Langer compiled the misery for Hearts, who sit bottom of the table, whilst Celtic moved another step closer to the title with this win, as Rangers lost at Kilmarnock.

It was a comfortable night for Celtic, and Neil Lennon will be delighted with the performance of left back Taylor as he laid on two goals.

The Scot has struggled for consistent playing time since signing from Kilmarnock in September, with Boli Bolingoli and Jonny Hayes also in contention to play at left back or left wing back.

Taylor is in the side now though, and having picked up a couple of assists, fans have been taking to Twitter to rave about the 22-year-old's performance.

Supporters took to Twitter to praise Taylor as 'quality', 'different class' and 'outstanding', believing that this was his best performance for the club yet, and he's now stamping his authority on the left back position, pushing himself 'miles ahead' of Bolingoli and Hayes.

Greg Taylor was quality tonight — Siobhán Ross (@vonney88) February 12, 2020

Greg Taylor stamping his authority on being Celtic 1st choice left back, having an absolutely superb game — Derek Crothers (@deaks1ey) February 12, 2020

Greg Taylor is miles ahead of Boli and Hayes — Cameron Grainger (@camerongraingr) February 12, 2020

Greg Taylor has been absolute class by the way. — The Celtic Bhoys (@CelticBhoysFS) February 12, 2020

Greg Taylor was absolutely superb the night. What a performance. Hard to point out individuals but he was brilliant — Jed Marr (@jedmarr8892) February 12, 2020

Thought Greg Taylor was outstanding tonight. Him and CalMsc linked up brilliantly all night — B.T.P.H (@TheDogzBawz) February 12, 2020

Outstanding second half again, Greg Taylor excellent — Jamie (@Jamiekerr33) February 12, 2020

Greg Taylor different class tonight best performance in Celtic Jersey — colin (@colinmcmillan18) February 13, 2020