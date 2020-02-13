'Deserves a raise', 'So happy' - Some fans rave over training ground footage

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
These Tottenham Hotspur fans were thrilled with the footage of Hugo Lloris in his goalkeeping drills.

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on February 12, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Hugo Lloris was out with injury for a period of time during this season but is now back working hard on and off the pitch.

The Frenchman was being hailed as the hero after his impressive display against Manchester City in the Premier League on 2nd February.

However, the 33-year-old wasn't quite as impressive against Southampton, with Spurs just about getting past the Saints in a 3-2 FA Cup win to progress into the next round.

 

Lloris has only played nine league matches out of a possible 25 due to injury, but you would expect the French international to keep his place for the rest of the season - barring any injuries of course.

The 33-year-old has only played twice in the UEFA Champions League and one of those matches was the humiliating 7-2 battering at the hands of Bayern Munich.

His only other outing wasn't much better either, with Spurs drawing 2-2 against Greek side Olympiacos.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates as Tottenham score theor third goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at...

These Lilywhites fans seemed to be amazed by the footage of the Frenchman training and will be hoping the Lloris that played against City turns up against Aston Villa this weekend.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Santos, Goalkeeping coach of Tottenham Hotspur with Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on February 12, 2020...

