Dean Smith comments on how new Aston Villa signing has been training

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has told AVTV that he thinks new signing Borja Baston has trained 'really well' since his move to the club.

On deadline day, Villa were still in the market for one more striker, even after bringing in Mbwana Samatta from Genk earlier in the window.

Wesley is out for the season and Jonathan Kodjia moved on to Al-Gharafa, meaning one more striker was needed to give Samatta some support.

Villa struck a surprise deal in the end, signing Baston from Swansea City on a free transfer, effectively taking over the final months of his Swansea contract.

Baston managed just seven goals in 39 games for Swansea following his big-money move from Atletico Madrid in 2016, and wasn't in line for a new deal with the Championship side.

Now, the Spaniard has been given a shock Premier League chance with Villa, and will hope to prove himself worthy of a long-term deal at Villa Park.

With Keinan Davis now injured, there is a strong chance that Baston makes his Villa debut against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, most likely as a substitute.

Now, boss Smith has praised the way Baston has trained, claiming he has been working 'really well' ahead of his potential debut, and has settled in straight away thanks to already knowing fellow Spaniards Pepe Reina and Jota.

“Since he’s come in, he’s trained really well with the group and he’s settled in straight away,” said Smith. “He knows a couple of players anyway; Pepe Reina and Jota, he’s settled in really well,” he added.