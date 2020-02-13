David Prutton argues against decision Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa said he'll make this weekend

Leeds United head coach Kiko Casilla is set to keep faith in the Whites under-fire goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has argued with a decision that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa said he'll be making for this weekend's Championship clash.

The Whites headed to Brentford on Tuesday night and returned to Elland Road with a 1-1 draw, though the hosts' opening goal came about due to a major error by Kiko Casilla.

The Leeds goalkeeper has made several mistakes this season and, against the Bees, misread a backpass by Liam Cooper, running under his foot and allowing Said Benrahma to score.

Cooper went on to claim Leeds' equaliser in the 38th minute, rifling home after Brentford stopper David Raya failed to deal with a corner, and in the end, the spoils were shared.

Bielsa has since confirmed that Casilla will play for the Whites in Saturday's Championship clash at Elland Road, telling Leeds Live: "Casilla is going to play and Bamford as well."

Later on, the Argentine added: "I don't support Kiko, I support the team. If by supporting Kiko I damage the team, I am not going to support him."

Former Leeds defender Prutton, however, believes Casilla could do with being dropped due to his confidence being "so low".

Prutton wrote on Sky Sports News: "Marcelo Bielsa said he will stick with Kiko Casilla in goal, even though his confidence looks so low and he could probably do with being taken out of the firing line.

"Bristol City got a good win against Derby in midweek, and would snap your hand off for a draw at Elland Road."

Casilla has made 53 appearances for Leeds - currently second in the Championship table but level on points with third-placed Fulham - since joining from Real Madrid a year ago (Transfermarkt).