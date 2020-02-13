'Complete player': Lee Sharpe hopes Liverpool-linked ace makes Man United move

Jadon Sancho will seemingly be available in the summer, but could the soon-to-be Premier League champions, Liverpool, be able to secure his signature?

Lee Sharpe has raved about rumoured Liverpool and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho and claimed that he is the 'complete player'.

The Daily Mirror has claimed that the Borussia Dortmund flyer, who will seemingly leave Germany in the summer, has decided that he wants to join Manchester United in the summer rather than Liverpool or Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (13/02/2020 at 12:10 pm), former Premier League winner, Sharpe, raved about the talent in Sancho's locker, as he is hoping that it's his old club who secures his signature.

"Yes [I would urge Manchester United to get that deal done] without a doubt, he is one of the hottest properties in Europe, at the moment," Sharpe told Sky Sports. "I read a stat in his last 10 games, he has scored eight and created eight. Incredible stats. It's not like he has been doing it for a couple of months, he has been doing it for a few seasons now.

"This is the type of player Man United as a team and as a group of fans, you want your club to be linked with. I think he's a fantastic player, who would fit in great at United.

"I think he has got to be up there [with the best young players]. It's very difficult for young players to play at that consistent level and he has done it for a few seasons now. He's creating chances, making defenders look foolish and scoring his fair share of goals. He is showing that he is a complete player. His work ethic is fantastic and he's the sort of player you want at your club.

"I am sure United won't be the only club chasing him. Fingers crossed that he'll be lighting up the Old Trafford stadium next season."

Three years ago, as a 17-year-old, Sancho made the brave move to leave Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and signed on the dotted line for Dortmund.

In years gone by, it has been a rarity for British players, whether experienced or young, to make that switch to Europe, as Sancho's decision has changed his career and now made him a much sought-after player.

Whilst Gareth Bale has been shining the light from Real Madrid for a while now, the number of British players moving to either La Liga, Serie A or the Bundesliga is now beginning to grow.

But come the summer, it seems as though England's top teams will be locking horns with one another to bring home a player who is being tipped for great things in years to come.