Coach praises high-profile Everton player, but slates Arsenal's coaching setup

Legia Warsaw goalkeeping coach Krzysztof Dowhan has slated Arsenal's coaching setup. However, a surprise Everton man was praised.

The coach also suggested a lack of quality amongst the England goalkeepers, but name-dropped Jordan Pickford as an exception.

When speaking to Przeglad Sportowy, the Warsaw coach stated: "Fabian [Lukasz Fabianski] said that when he was in Arsenal, he quietly went to practice for the second team. In the first team he didn't feel that training gave him anything."

These comments seem to suggest that when Lukasz Fabianski was at Arsenal, which was from 2007 to 2014, the Polish international felt that the first team goalkeeping coaches lacked in quality.

However, it wasn't just Arsenal in the firing line, every England keeper also got called out - apart from one very surprising exception given his recent form: "But let's look at English goalkeepers, except for Pickford, there are not too many class players for this position." Dowhan said.

Given that Jordan Pickford has been coming under fire from some of the English press lately, it's very surprising that he would be the only English goalkeeper to be name-dropped.

Pickford made an error in the Toffees' last time out against Crystal Palace, but luckily they managed to still walk away with all three points in a 3-1 victory.

It was surprising that neither Dean Henderson or Nick Pope were mentioned by the goalkeeping coach, maybe it was just down to the Everton man being more high-profile.

As both Pope and Henderson will be looking to challenge Pickford for his England spot in the upcoming EURO 2020 competition.