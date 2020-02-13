Is Call the Midwife season 10 confirmed? BBC series has big plans for years to come!

Heidi Thomas' iconic series has more in store for fans.

We're loving the latest, but is Call the Midwife season 10 confirmed?

Already, 2020 has offered some spectacular TV highlights, once again providing weight to claims that we live in the golden age of television. White House Farm has kept audiences on the edge of their seats constantly each week, Deadwater Fell was snappy but fantastic and the return of The Split has similarly kept us immersed.

However, one of the biggest small screen joys of the year so far has undoubtedly been the ninth series of Call the Midwife, which began airing in early January.

Created by Heidi Thomas and based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, this period drama has long been a fan-favourite, chronicling midwives working in London in the 1950s and into the 1960s. Hooking viewers since 2012, it's great to see that it's still so beloved deep into its ninth batch of episodes

It's arguably one of the best-performed titles on the box, and since we really take a "too much is never enough" approach with this one, let's look ahead...

Call the Midwife: Season 10 confirmed?

Yes, Call the Midwife season 10 is confirmed.

According to the BBC, it has been renewed for not just season 10, but an eleventh too. This means that the show is set to air until at least 2022, giving audiences a few more years with their favourite characters to look forward to.

The source confirms that both seasons will be comprised of eight episodes and that they will also boast wonderful Christmas special accompaniments, as we've grown to expect and treasure. Looking back on previous seasons, perhaps we can anticipate season 10 to arrive at the very earliest for December 2020. However, it's more realistic to expect it in the first few months of 2021.

As you'd expect, Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas is over the moon with the news, arguing: "Even after all these years, it still feels as though Call the Midwife has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give... We are blessed with the best cast, crew and audience a show could wish for and I could not be more excited about our future."

It's safe to say that such glee extends to the fans...

Call the Midwife earns more praise ahead of season 10

Since its announcement and through it airing, talk of Call the Midwife season 9 has been overwhelmingly positive.

Over on Twitter, there have been a number of fans looking ahead to the future, praising the series up to now and sharing their enjoyment with fellow fans.

Check out a selection of tweets from recent months:

Oh dear series 9 of Call the Midwife and another birth, I'm reaching for the tissues. Get's me every time! — Iphigenia (@NewmanVeronica) January 14, 2020

I had never watched Call the Midwife three weeks ago. I’ve literally watched the whole 9 series and caught up. What a wonderful show. Love, love, love it! — Lorraine Brewster (@lorbrew1) February 10, 2020

who doesn't adore call the midwife have seen every episode 9 years&counting they said they will do season 10 great writing story acting will go down as a GOAT a GOAT is a greatest of all time xoxo — a2burns (@a2burns) January 7, 2020

Call The Midwife has been a part of my life for about 5 months now. I’ve attentively watched all 8 seasons and I am anxiously awaiting seasons 9, 10, and 11. #lovethisshow #callthemidwife — Autumn Milliner (@autumnmilli) December 23, 2019

Opinion: Call the Midwife warrants the hefty renewal

It's quite commonplace to hear of a TV series being renewed for a new season ahead of the current season's conclusion.

However, it's rather rare to hear of renewal for more than one season. Alas, this is an unwavering testament to Call the Midwife's popularity, the BBC's faith in it, its writers, and of course, the talented cast at its core.

Season 9 has proven that the performers continue to bring remarkable depths to the scripts they're given, and with audience interest yet to diminish, racing ahead with more and letting the fans know there's much more to come is a courteous no-brainer, really.

Many shows that continue on for this long dip in quality ahead of their ninth season, and with the recent crop of episodes receiving great praise, it seems we have absolutely nothing to worry about. Who knows, perhaps we'll hear of its renewal for yet another two seasons once the tenth finally arrives.

We'd take it!

