BT Sport pundit thinks Neil Lennon already doubting one Celtic January signing

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Patryk Klimala joined Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the January transfer window.

Patryk Klimala (POL),Erhan Masovic (SRB) during the 2021 UEFA U21 Championship Qualifying Match between Poland and Serbia in Lodz, Poland, on October 15, 2019.

Chris Sutton has given his take on Celtic January signing Patryk Klimala on BT Sport.

The former Celtic striker believes that manager Neil Lennon must already have doubts over the 21-year-old striker.

Sutton made the comments in the wake of Celtic boss Lennon not including the Poland Under-21 international in his squad for the Scottish Premiership game against Heart of Midlothian on Wednesday evening.

 

Sutton said about Klimala on BT Sport, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: ”Of course we don't know if he is injured but I suspect the truth is, we all watched him at the weekend, and there must be doubts.

"You spend £3.5million, and he hasn't had a run of games so he will need that, but we haven't seen anything just yet, any real positive attributes if I'm honest. He needs a run of games."

Patryk Klimala (POL),Erhan Masovic (SRB),Marko Ilic (SRB) during the 2021 UEFA U21 Championship Qualifying Match between Poland and Serbia in Lodz, Poland, on October 15, 2019.

Stats

Klimala joined Celtic from Jagiellonia Białystok in the January transfer window for a fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £3.5 million.

According to WhoScored, the striker has made just two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership and one appearance in the Scottish Cup for the Hoops.

The youngster made 12 starts and five substitute appearances in the Ekstraklasa for Jagiellonia Białystok before his switch to Celtic last month, scoring seven goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Celtic are 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, although second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers have a game in hand.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

