Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Boss claims £4m player linked with freebie Rangers move now wants to stay at club

Aiden Cusick
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was said to be keen on bringing the striker to Ibrox last month.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The reported Rangers target Lyle Taylor does not want to leave his current club, according to their manager.

Taylor was linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's Rangers ahead of the January transfer window.

Subscribe

But although a transfer failed to transpire, the 29-year-old's contract situation means that a summer move to Rangers, or elsewhere, could still happen.

 

Taylor has already turned down at least one attempt from Charlton Athletic to extend his stay at The Valley.

But speaking via the English side's official Twitter account on Thursday, the Addicks boss Lee Bowyer offered fresh hope that Taylor will indeed stay put.

He said:

 

 

Two of Rangers' three senior strikers, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, remain under contract beyond the end of the campaign.

But with interest in Morelos expected, and Florian Kamberi's loan deal due to expire, Taylor could still be a useful addition for the Gers.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic applauds after the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic at City Ground on February 11, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

The Monserrat international, who has played in Scotland for Falkirk and Partick Thistle, has scored nine goals in 17 Championship games for Charlton this season.

Charlton are said to have turned down offers of around £4 million for Taylor from Brentford last summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch