Boss claims £4m player linked with freebie Rangers move now wants to stay at club

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was said to be keen on bringing the striker to Ibrox last month.

The reported Rangers target Lyle Taylor does not want to leave his current club, according to their manager.

Taylor was linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's Rangers ahead of the January transfer window.

But although a transfer failed to transpire, the 29-year-old's contract situation means that a summer move to Rangers, or elsewhere, could still happen.

Taylor has already turned down at least one attempt from Charlton Athletic to extend his stay at The Valley.

But speaking via the English side's official Twitter account on Thursday, the Addicks boss Lee Bowyer offered fresh hope that Taylor will indeed stay put.

He said:

LB: “Lyle is priceless for us. From when we’ve brought him in to now, he’s been outstanding. He’s changed and improved a lot and it was so important that we kept him. For as long as he is here, we’ve always got a chance of winning games.” #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 13, 2020

LB: “Regarding a new contract, there are some things that need to happen. I know he wanted me to sign a contract and stay at the club and that was something that would influence him, but there’s one or two other things as well.” #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 13, 2020

LB: “He doesn’t want to go. If those other things happen, I’m sure there is a very good chance we will keep him. Hopefully he stays.” #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 13, 2020

Two of Rangers' three senior strikers, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, remain under contract beyond the end of the campaign.

But with interest in Morelos expected, and Florian Kamberi's loan deal due to expire, Taylor could still be a useful addition for the Gers.

The Monserrat international, who has played in Scotland for Falkirk and Partick Thistle, has scored nine goals in 17 Championship games for Charlton this season.

Charlton are said to have turned down offers of around £4 million for Taylor from Brentford last summer.