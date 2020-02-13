'Helped make us better': Manager blown away by Aston Villa-owned player

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan has scored three times in three league games on loan at Birmingham.

Aston Villa loanee Scott Hogan has once again been highly praised by Birmingham City's Pep Clotet after the Villa Park-owned striker continued his prolific scoring run for the Second City side, as quoted by The Herald.

The 27-year-old joined the St Andrew's side on loan from Dean Smith's Villans in the January window and got off to the perfect start with a debut goal in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Birmingham then took on Bristol City at Ashton Gate and Hogan netted once again, making him the first Birmingham player since Jon Toral in August 2015 to score in each of his first two league appearances for the club.

On Tuesday night, Pep Clotet's charges headed to Barnsley and claimed a 1-0 victory, Hogan the match-winner with his left-footed strike following good work from Jude Bellingham in the 76th minute - a third goal in three league games.

"It's what turns performances into victories," Clotet said of Hogan's goal, as quoted by The Herald. "We have had a lot of very good performances the whole year. But we were not finishing off all of our chances.

"I was very keen on the club trying to help us on Scott, getting him in. I have had a lot of faith in him since his time at Brentford, I felt he could help us. And he has showed that he is definitely the kind of player who has helped make us better. He is a very difficult player to defend when he is in the box. He is very smart."

Hogan joined Villa from Brentford in 2017 for a fee that could reach £12million (BBC Sport) but, in 61 appearances for the claret and blue side, he netted just 10 goals and claimed four assists, according to Transfermarkt.