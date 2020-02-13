Quick links

'Big loss' - Some Leeds fans are upset after injury update on 'immense' 28-year-old

These Leeds United fans were upset with the latest update on Adam Forshaw.

Leeds United have updated fans on Adam Forshaw's injury recovery with the latest news not going down too well.

Adam Forshaw will now go to the United States to visit the Steadman Clinic in Colorado for his much-needed hip surgery (Leeds United).

The 28-year-old has only played seven matches in the Championship this season, missing most of the season down to his injury issues.

 

When Forshaw was fit he played 90 minutes in all but two of the matches the midfielder featured in, which goes to show he was definitely meant to be part of Marcelo Bielsa's plans - but sadly it seems his injuries have destroyed any chance of that this season.

The midfielder will return in time for pre-season but will likely need plenty of time to recover from the surgery even when he's back in training.

Forshaw joined Leeds in January 2018 for £4.59m from Middlesbrough, but the Peacocks fans really haven't been able to see the best from him this season.

These Whites fans were very upset to see the update from the club, however, with bigger issues on the pitch right now - maybe they can have something to look forward to next season with Forshaw hopefully returning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

