BBC pundit suggests £10m star can help Jean-Kevin Augustin at Leeds

The Leeds United new boy and Patrick Bamford haven't played alongside one another yet.

Noel Whelan has suggested that Jean-Kevin Augustin and Patrick Bamford should play together in a new-look Leeds United attack.

Augustin, who joined on a half-season loan from Leipzig in January, replaced out-of-form Bamford for the final 15 minutes of Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Leeds needed a goal at the time but the 22-year-old French hitman didn't look like finding one after replacing his English team-mate at Griffin Park.

United boss Marcelo Bielsa has not used the duo in tandem just yet, nor has he played Augustin from the start.

Bielsa's side have managed only four goals in their last six Championship games, a run of form which has seen their cushion in the automatic promotion places go from 11 points to just goal difference.

And former Leeds striker Whelan believes that a 3-5-2 system would benefit the Elland Road side right now, arguing that Bamford - a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport] - could be the perfect partner for Augustin up top.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "When we are chasing games like we were chasing the other day against Nottingham Forest, I am all for going 3-5-2.

"I don't like seeing striker for striker when you have got to get one goal back. He is not fit enough to play up there by himself – Augustin. He needs help. It would benefit him more to have maybe Patrick doing the running in behind and him getting himself into the central area."

The West Yorkshire side host Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.