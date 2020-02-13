'Big talent', 'he's great': Some Arsenal fans react to report on 'super' midfielder

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has impressed at the Emirates Stadium.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about the report claiming the Gunners are ready to open contract talks with Matteo Guendouzi, as reported by Football London.

The 20-year-old was a somewhat unknown addition when he arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from French club Lorient for a reported £7million plus bonuses (Goal.com).

However, Guendouzi has quickly worked his way into Gunners first-team contention, and has made 77 senior appearances to date, including 29 in all competitions this season (Transfermarkt).

The Frenchman also won the club's Player of the Month award in September, receiving 48 percent of the votes cast, and although he is still a work in progress, the signs are there in terms of a player that can go on to great things.

According to Football London, the Gunners are prepared to give Guendouzi a pay rise from the £40,000 per week he currently earns, though negotiations are unlikely to begin before the summer, by which point he'll have two years left on his contract.

Here is how some Arsenal fans have reacted on social media to the report:

Great news, BIG talent is our Douzi — sheila (@sheilae03392188) February 12, 2020

Him and Pape Gueye in a midfield pivot seems — jordaeschi (@jordaeschi) February 12, 2020

Hope so has so much talent — ÀRŚENAŁ⚪️ (@warrenm56820159) February 12, 2020

Guendouzi is an excellent young central midfielder, we need to be patient and let him develop at his own pace. He should have never been starting every match for us, but he made a good account of himself regardless. Without him, Aston Villa would have put us to the sword. — XhakaLacadingdong (@lacadingdong) February 12, 2020

They should nail down this super midfielder. Our present future — Kendele Cheboswony (@kendele093) February 12, 2020

Struggle to see nothing other than positives for getting him on a long term deal. Like the lad, work to be done but he's an asset not a liability — Danny Smith (@dBoi_massive) February 12, 2020

needs to add more goals to his game, other than that he he's great — LoneWolf (@p_chisati) February 13, 2020

Up next for Mikel Arteta's charges is Sunday's Premier League meeting with Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.