Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Big talent', 'he's great': Some Arsenal fans react to report on 'super' midfielder

Giuseppe Labellarte
Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has impressed at the Emirates Stadium.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal celebrates their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Cardiff City at Emirates Stadium on January 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about the report claiming the Gunners are ready to open contract talks with Matteo Guendouzi, as reported by Football London.

The 20-year-old was a somewhat unknown addition when he arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from French club Lorient for a reported £7million plus bonuses (Goal.com).

However, Guendouzi has quickly worked his way into Gunners first-team contention, and has made 77 senior appearances to date, including 29 in all competitions this season (Transfermarkt).

 

 

The Frenchman also won the club's Player of the Month award in September, receiving 48 percent of the votes cast, and although he is still a work in progress, the signs are there in terms of a player that can go on to great things.

According to Football London, the Gunners are prepared to give Guendouzi a pay rise from the £40,000 per week he currently earns, though negotiations are unlikely to begin before the summer, by which point he'll have two years left on his contract.

Here is how some Arsenal fans have reacted on social media to the report:

Up next for Mikel Arteta's charges is Sunday's Premier League meeting with Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.

General View of the Emirates Stadium the home stadium of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 25, 2018 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch