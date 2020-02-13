Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Reading

Championship

'Amazed': Fans can't believe how Slaven Bilic has transformed West Brom ace

Danny Owen
Fans of West Bromwich Albion pay tribute to Cyrille Regis during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at The Hawthorns on February 3, 2018 in West Bromwich,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion are now six points clear in the Championship with Hal Robson-Kanu starring away at his former club Reading.

Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion during the Pre-Season Friendly match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on July 26, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

When West Bromwich Albion paid a combined £12 million to bring Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore to the Hawthorns last summer, it was tempting to wonder whether Hal Robson-Kanu had reached the end of his journey with The Baggies.

But the Wales international is no stranger to proving people wrong. And one of the most hard-working footballers in the game was never going to give up that easily.

In typical Robson-Kanu fashion, he rolled up his sleeves, got down to business and served up a hearty slice of humble pie to anyone who dared suggest that his time at the club was over.

Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 with Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion, Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion and Kyle Edwards of...

Now, the 30-year-old is leading the line for a West Brom side who are flying high at the top of the Championship, moving six points clear of Leeds United with a 2-1 win at Reading on Wednesday night. And, while Robson-Kanu has never been the most natural of goalscorers, a tally of nine in all competitions is nothing to be sniffed at.

Back at his old stomping ground in midweek, the ex-Reading favourite rose above the boos to produce a performance full of confidence and quality, reminding everyone why he has relegated two big-name Championship strikers to the bench along the way.

So often underrated, Robson-Kanu is finally starting to get the credit he deserves.

Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion celebrates victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Madejski Stadium on February 12, 2020 in Reading,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch