'Amazed': Fans can't believe how Slaven Bilic has transformed West Brom ace

West Bromwich Albion are now six points clear in the Championship with Hal Robson-Kanu starring away at his former club Reading.

When West Bromwich Albion paid a combined £12 million to bring Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore to the Hawthorns last summer, it was tempting to wonder whether Hal Robson-Kanu had reached the end of his journey with The Baggies.

But the Wales international is no stranger to proving people wrong. And one of the most hard-working footballers in the game was never going to give up that easily.

In typical Robson-Kanu fashion, he rolled up his sleeves, got down to business and served up a hearty slice of humble pie to anyone who dared suggest that his time at the club was over.

Now, the 30-year-old is leading the line for a West Brom side who are flying high at the top of the Championship, moving six points clear of Leeds United with a 2-1 win at Reading on Wednesday night. And, while Robson-Kanu has never been the most natural of goalscorers, a tally of nine in all competitions is nothing to be sniffed at.

Back at his old stomping ground in midweek, the ex-Reading favourite rose above the boos to produce a performance full of confidence and quality, reminding everyone why he has relegated two big-name Championship strikers to the bench along the way.

So often underrated, Robson-Kanu is finally starting to get the credit he deserves.

Hal Robson Kanu, amazed at the transformation this season. Holds the ball up, brings others into play & chases lost causes. Good shout to for Livermore & Bartley to — michael corfield (@wba007) February 13, 2020

I’ve seen plenty of appreciation tweets but none yet for Robson-Kanu. Never be an out & out goalscorer but happy to run the channels and chase lost causes, more often than not outmuscles bigger & aggressive defenders, gets kicks & gets on with it, brings everyone into play #wba — Matt Harris (@mattharris80) February 13, 2020

Love how Hal Robson Kanu has gone from being someone lots of people joked about to a very important part of our team #wba — Julie (@mrspennwba) February 13, 2020

I thought Robson Kanu was immense tonight.Surely one of the most improved players this season in our league #WBA — Mark wootton (@Markwoot10) February 12, 2020

Robson-Kanu appreciation tweet.



May not be scoring goals but the guys work-rate, hold up play and ability to bring others into the game is massive to our team. #wba — James (@GibboAlbion) February 12, 2020

Need to say it again but #wba we’re awesome last night, deserved another 2 or 3 goals. Looking very good. Livermore & HRK playing their best football, Robinson’s directness has made a big difference, Perreria — Hashtag Trend (@IamTils) February 13, 2020

How good waa HRK tonight? Thought he was superb - he put one hell of a shift in for us, gave everything. — Steven Butler (@StevieB_WBA) February 12, 2020