'Absolute stinker': £8m Aston Villa loanee gets slated after 'awful' display

The Aston Villa defender's performance wasn't positively received by fans of his loan side.

Aston Villa-owned James Chester's second performance for Stoke City didn't go down as well as his first one.

The Potters lost 2-0 at home to Preston North End last night, days after beating Charlton Athletic 3-1.

The win over the Addicks was the Aston Villa defender's debut following his half-season loan to Michael O'Neill's side and fans of the Championship club raved about him.

But it was a different story last night as the Villa man, along with his other defensive team-mates, appeared to struggle.

Here's how Stoke supporters reacted to his display:

James Chester has had an absolute stinker #JusticeForLindsay #SCFC — Adam (@addyb96) February 12, 2020

Game over. Chester or not still embarrssing at the back — Olly (@olly_hodgey94) February 12, 2020

Chester has been awful second half — Tyler walters (@Tylerwalters27) February 12, 2020

Chester gave it away, needlessly — Rob Spragg ⚽️⚡ (@Spraggy2009) February 12, 2020

Chester isn’t the player we needed - a decent left back should have been the priority — Bush Baby (@StokeMark) February 12, 2020

Chester fails to clear. Preston corner leads to pinball and Browne stabs home. Makers of our own downfall there — Matthew Kirby (@m_kirby95) February 12, 2020

O'Neill's side are still in big trouble, sitting four points above the relegation zone with 14 games to play.

But the good news is that the Aston Villa stalwart, an £8 million signing in 2016, should definitely be more of a help than a hindrance over the coming months.

By virtue of the fact that Villa fans berated the decision to loan him out, you could argue he's a very popular player in the West Midlands and the reason for that is because he's a fine defender.

With time, Chester will prove that more often than not.