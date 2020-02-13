Quick links

'Absolute stinker': £8m Aston Villa loanee gets slated after 'awful' display

James Chester of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on December 23, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
The Aston Villa defender's performance wasn't positively received by fans of his loan side.

James Chester of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers at Villa Park on November 02, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa-owned James Chester's second performance for Stoke City didn't go down as well as his first one.

The Potters lost 2-0 at home to Preston North End last night, days after beating Charlton Athletic 3-1.

The win over the Addicks was the Aston Villa defender's debut following his half-season loan to Michael O'Neill's side and fans of the Championship club raved about him.

But it was a different story last night as the Villa man, along with his other defensive team-mates, appeared to struggle.

 

Here's how Stoke supporters reacted to his display:

O'Neill's side are still in big trouble, sitting four points above the relegation zone with 14 games to play.

But the good news is that the Aston Villa stalwart, an £8 million signing in 2016, should definitely be more of a help than a hindrance over the coming months.

By virtue of the fact that Villa fans berated the decision to loan him out, you could argue he's a very popular player in the West Midlands and the reason for that is because he's a fine defender.

With time, Chester will prove that more often than not.

James Chester of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Ipswich Town at Villa Park on January 26, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

 

