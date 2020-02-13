£5m international says Celtic atmosphere better than Liverpool’s

Moritz Bauer is on loan at Celtic from Stoke City at the moment.

Moritz Bauer has told The Daily Record that the atmosphere at Celtic is bigger than that at Liverpool.

Bauer joined Celtic on a season-long loan deal from Stoke City in the summer of 2019.

The 28-year-old right-back moved to Stoke from Rubin Kazan in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

The Austria international believes that the atmosphere at Celtic Park is much better than that at Anfield.

Bauer told The Daily Record: ”We are determined to win the next two titles which would make it ten-in-a-row and that would be special because it's never been done before.

"The home games at Celtic Park are special. I would compare the atmosphere to Anfield, only it is even bigger here with 60,000 fans.”

Successful seasons

Both Celtic and Liverpool are having good and successful seasons yet again in 2019-20.

The Hoops are 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, while Liverpool are on the verge of clinching the title in England for the first time in the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also progressed to the last-16 stage of the Champions League, while Neil Lennon’s team have advanced to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Celtic have clinched the Scottish League Cup this campaign as well, and are in the running for the domestic treble for the fourth season in a row.