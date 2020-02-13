5 goals in 10 games: Reported Arsenal target nets winner

Arsenal are reportedly chasing Hossam Aouar.

Arsenal were linked this week with a move for standout Lyon midfielder Hossam Aouar.

The Daily Mail reported Aouar is admired by the Gunners hierarchy and it is possible they move for him his summer.

Last night Aouar scored a winner for Lyon in the French Cup quarter-final over Marseille.

His 81st minute strike was enough to move his side one step closer to silverware.

This was Aouar's fifth goal in his last 10 games, continuing a fine run of form since 2020 began. He also has one assist during this span.

Aouar has six assists in total this season and eight goals.

At just 21, Aouar could be a solid investment by Arsenal. His goalscoring from midfield would add an element the team have lacked this season.

Arsenal's top scorer this season from midfield is youngster Joe Willock who has four goals. Lucas Torreira has two and Dani Ceballos one.

While Aaron Ramsey's last Arsenal seasons were hampered by injury, at his best he was a regular contributor from midfield.

Signing Aouar could help Arsenal replace a player who left on a free last summer, but he is likely to cost them big.