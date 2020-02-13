Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

5 goals in 10 games: Reported Arsenal target nets winner

Dan Coombs
Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar reacts after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Girondins de Bordeaux on November 3, 2018, at the...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly chasing Hossam Aouar.

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar reacts after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Girondins de Bordeaux on November 3, 2018, at the...

Arsenal were linked this week with a move for standout Lyon midfielder Hossam Aouar.

The Daily Mail reported Aouar is admired by the Gunners hierarchy and it is possible they move for him his summer.

Last night Aouar scored a winner for Lyon in the French Cup quarter-final over Marseille.

 

His 81st minute strike was enough to move his side one step closer to silverware.

This was Aouar's fifth goal in his last 10 games, continuing a fine run of form since 2020 began. He also has one assist during this span. 

Aouar has six assists in total this season and eight goals.

At just 21, Aouar could be a solid investment by Arsenal. His goalscoring from midfield would add an element the team have lacked this season.

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar (L) reacts after scoring during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Girondins de Bordeaux on November 3, 2018, at the...

Arsenal's top scorer this season from midfield is youngster Joe Willock who has four goals. Lucas Torreira has two and Dani Ceballos one.

While Aaron Ramsey's last Arsenal seasons were hampered by injury, at his best he was a regular contributor from midfield.

Signing Aouar could help Arsenal replace a player who left on a free last summer, but he is likely to cost them big.

Houssem Aouar of Olympique Lyonnais reacts during the Group F match of the UEFA Champions League between Olympique Lyonnais and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Groupama Stadium on November 7, 2018...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch