Celtic

£3m Celtic player who Lennon hasn't picked once does knee ligaments

Shane Callaghan
Eboue Kouassi of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Celtic loanee is set for more time on the treatment table.

Eboue Kouassi of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on April 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Eboue Kouassi has definitely been a flop at Celtic, but even fans of the Parkhead club must feel sorry for him at this stage.

The 22-year-old joined Genk in Belgium on a half-season loan last month in a bid to rebuild his career following a dreadful three-year stint with the Hoops.

Since joining Celtic in 2017 for £3 million [BBC Sport], the Ivorian midfielder managed only 12 Premiership appearances for the club, totaling 604 minutes - the equivalent of 6.7 full matches.

Kouassi spent nine months out injured across 2018 and 2019 after doing his cruciate knee ligament. When he returned, Brendan Rodgers, who brought him to Glasgow, had been replaced by Neil Lennon and the Northern Irishman showed very little interest in using him.

 

Things have got worse for Kouassi - who never made a single appearance under Lennon - this week according to The Scottish Sun, after sustaining another knee ligament injury in training, having played only six minutes for Genk since arriving.

The bad news is that it's more time on the treatment table but, the good news is that it's only his medial knee ligament, not his cruciate, and he could be back in a month, The Scottish Sun adds.

Genk have the option to sign him permanently this summer and that's what Kouassi will have been playing towards.

But a summer return to Celtic looks on the cards unless he can swiftly recover from this latest setback and prove that he's a good long-term signing by the Belgians.

Zenit St Petersburg's Argentinian defender Emanuel Mammana (L) vies with Celtic's Ivorian midfielder Kouassi Eboue during the UEFA Europa League football match between Celtic and Zenit...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

