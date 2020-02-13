1998 league winner with Celtic trolls Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind leaders Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Simon Donnelly has trolled Rangers on Twitter, as Steven Gerrard’s side fell 10 points behind Celtic in the title race.

Rangers went down 2-1 to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening, while Celtic hammered Hamilton Academical 5-0 at Celtic Park in the league.

Subscribe

Scott Arfield put the Gers in the lead in the first half, but Stephen O'Donnell and Eamonn Brophy scored twice in the second half to guide Kille to all three points.

Interestingly, 27-year-old right-back O’Donnell is a former Celtic prospect, and so is 23-year-old striker Brophy.

Former Celtic star Donnelly, who won the league title with the Hoops in 1998, has trolled Rangers on Twitter.

Did Brophy just win the league at Rugby Park? Asking for a friend .......... — Simon Donnelly (@SimonDonnelly13) February 12, 2020

Disappointment yet again

Rangers were brilliant in the first half of last season, but the Gers collapsed in the second half.

History is repeating itself this campaign, as Gerrard’s side have been below par since they returned to action after the winter break.

For Rangers to retain their chances of winning the league title this season, they simply cannot afford to drop any more points.