1998 league winner with Celtic trolls Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

12 Apr 1998: Simon Donnelly of Celtic takes on Rangers player Jonas Thern during the match between Glasgow Rangers v Celtic in the Bells Scottish Premier Division played at Ibrox, Glasgow,...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind leaders Celtic.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Simon Donnelly has trolled Rangers on Twitter, as Steven Gerrard’s side fell 10 points behind Celtic in the title race.

Rangers went down 2-1 to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening, while Celtic hammered Hamilton Academical 5-0 at Celtic Park in the league.

Scott Arfield put the Gers in the lead in the first half, but Stephen O'Donnell and Eamonn Brophy scored twice in the second half to guide Kille to all three points.

Interestingly, 27-year-old right-back O’Donnell is a former Celtic prospect, and so is 23-year-old striker Brophy.

Former Celtic star Donnelly, who won the league title with the Hoops in 1998, has trolled Rangers on Twitter.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Disappointment yet again

Rangers were brilliant in the first half of last season, but the Gers collapsed in the second half.

History is repeating itself this campaign, as Gerrard’s side have been below par since they returned to action after the winter break.

For Rangers to retain their chances of winning the league title this season, they simply cannot afford to drop any more points.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic applauds his team during of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

