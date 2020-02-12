Quick links

'Wrong': Leeds star puts fan in his place on Twitter

Ipswich Town's Flynn Downes and Liam Cooper of Leeds United
The Leeds United captain has rubbished suggestions that he and his team-mates haven't been showing enough guts.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United

Leeds United's 1-1 draw at Brentford on Tuesday was a small but solid step in the right direction.

The Whites went into the game on the back of losing their last two Championship games - and winning just one league match this calendar year overall.

Their dismal form has resulted in Leeds blowing an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places and if Fulham win tonight, Marcelo Bielsa's side will be third by the time they host Bristol City on Saturday.

But United produced a gutsy performance away to their promotion rivals last night in what was a big improvement to their defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

 

Liam Cooper grabbed a first-half equaliser, and the Leeds captain and centre-back has set a fan right in his assessment of the club's form.

The supporter claimed that yesterday was the first time that his side had shown 'balls' for ages, but Cooper has insisted that he and his team-mates have fortitude in abundance.

Cooper would know more about Leeds' collective cojones than your average fan, but it's a fair suggestion by the supporter nonetheless.

Bielsa's side simply haven't been showing enough courage and mental strength since the turn of the year and it's reflected in the fact that they've won just the once in 2020.

But hopefully for Leeds' sake, the point at Griffin Park is a turning point.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United and Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion with referee Lee Mason using the specially minted coin for the toss that commemorates Remembrance Day during the Sky...

 

