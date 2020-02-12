Wolves youngster links up with 27-time national champions

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sent Molineux academy winger Boubacar Hanne out on loan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that academy winger Boubacar Hanne has penned a one-year contract extension at Molineux and joined Swiss club Grasshopper for the rest of the season.

Hanne joined Wolves in the summer of 2017 after having been at Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira since the age of eight, having scored 10 goals in 29 appearances in the Portuguese Under-19s league the previous season (Wolves website).

During his time at Wolves, the speedy and versatile winger has played several times for the Under-23s and enjoying a fruitful loan stint at Jumilla last season, scoring five goals in 33 appearances.

This term, Hanne has scored twice in five U23s appearances and bagged an impressive five goals in two Birmingham Senior Cup appearances, helping Wolves reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

The 20-year-old will now link up with a side which has won 27 Swiss championships and 19 Swiss Cups (Transfermarkt) but suffered relegation to the second tier last season and are currently third in the table, 12 points behind leaders Lausanne after 21 games (Soccerway).

Grasshopper's next match is on Friday night, a home game against fourth-placed Kriens.