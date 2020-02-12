Better Things: Who is Celia Imrie? Phyllis actress cameoed in Star Wars!

Better Things season 3 is currently airing on BBC Two with British actress Celia Imrie among the main cast.

When a TV show is imported from the US, it often finds itself airing on one of Sky's channels, most often Sky Atlantic.

In the case of Pamela Adlon's Better Things, however, it's one of a handful of US imports that has found itself on the BBC.

And now, in early 2020, Better Things' third season is now airing on BBC Two, with a fourth season set to release in the US in only a few months time.

For the most part, the cast of Better Things is almost entirely American except for a certain Celia Imrie.

SEE ALSO: Better Things offer touching tribute to late actor Robert Michael Morris

What is Better Things about?

Better Things, which was created by and stars Pamela Adlon, tells the story of a single mother by the name of Sam who works as an actress and has to balance her profession with caring for three demanding children.

Not only that but Sam also as to keep an eye on her ageing mother Phyllis whose health, both physical and mental, is on the decline.

Season 3 of Better Things arrived on the US channel FX back in spring 2019 but has now hit screens in the UK and is airing weekly on BBC Two ahead of the upcoming fourth season which is due to release in March in the States.

Meet Celia Imrie and her character Phyllis

As we've mentioned, Phyllis is Sam's British mother whose health is slowly on the decline.

Phyllis, who is played by 67-year-old actress Celia Imrie, is becoming more and more of a concern for Sam which is not ideal when she's already trying to balance her working life with looking after three demanding children.

Playing Phyllis is not a role many would have expected from Celia given her humble beginnings but over the course of an almost 50-year acting career, she's only gone from strength to strength after making her on-screen acting debut in 1971.

What else has Celia Imrie been in?

Celia's first-ever on-screen acting role came almost 50 years ago in The Fenn Street Gang where she appeared in a minor role in the episode Should Auld Acquaintance.

Following on from that though has been a glittering career with over 165 acting credits to her name as of the time of writing.

It's obviously hard, therefore, to pick out a few highlights from her extensive filmography but it's safe to say the Celia will be best remembered for appearing alongside comedy legend Victoria Wood in the likes of Dinnerladies and Acorn Antiques: The Musical.

Other than her collaboration with Victoria Wood, Celia will no doubt be fondly remembered for roles in the likes of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, the Bridget Jones trilogy, Calendar Girls and even Star Wars: The Phantom Menace where she appeared in a cameo role in the climactic battle scene at the end of the film.

Better Things seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream via BBC iPlayer.