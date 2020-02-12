Where to buy The Ordinary foundation in the UK - online and in store!

The Ordinary is the beauty brand catching the attention of the nation.

Their products are simple, effective and most importantly, do not break the bank.

Make-up and skincare fans have had the brand on their radar since the Toronto-based company launched in 2016. The Ordinary's ethos is about stripping back all the unnecessary extras that usually come with beauty and skincare; be it fragrances, OTT packaging and marketing.

The Ordinary combined successfully proven clinical formulas with their minimalist style, and thus the brand was born.

So, where can you buy The Ordinary's über-successful foundations in the UK? We've got the rundown here!

The Ordinary foundation guide

There are two types of foundation that The Ordinary sell: Coverage Foundation and Serum Foundation.

The former obviously is a heavier coverage, better for those needing that full-on make-up look. The latter has a glossier finish, better for an everyday.

They are water, alcohol, oil and silicon-free. And as should be the way with all beauty products now, they are also cruelty-free and vegan!

Both foundations come in twenty-one shades and have SPF15.

Buy the foundation online

Originally there were three main online stockists of the foundation: ASOS, Beauty Bay, and Cult Beauty.

Now, given the success of the brand, there are plenty of retailers who sell The Ordinary's foundation. You can find it anywhere from Fenwick to PrettyLittleThing.

Cult Beauty has to be our retailer of choice, having both products as well as the rest of The Ordinary's collection. They also have the most competitive prices, with the full coverage costing £5.90 and the serum foundation twenty pence cheaper at £5.70.

Choose to buy in store

As is the way with beauty products, most users like to 'try before they buy'. This is mainly because you need to know what shade will suit you, whether you like the texture, coverage, or even if it irritates your skin.

If you're looking to try out The Ordinary's foundation, then you can head to Deciem's stores in Covent Garden or Westfield. Deciem is the umbrella brand who own The Ordinary.

In August 2019, Huffington Post reported that Boots would also stock The Ordinary products. However it is unconfirmed whether that is restricted to skincare, or whether they will also stock their make-up products.