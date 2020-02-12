'What's the point in signing': Some fans critical of Liverpool loanee's display yesterday

Liverpool academy product Rhian Brewster is currently plying his trade in England's second-tier.

Swansea fans on Twitter aren't too impressed with what they are seeing from Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, who is currently on-loan at the Welsh club.

The Liverpool academy product played the entire game as his current side recorded a goalless draw against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

In what was a pretty abject game, that lacked quality from back to front, Brewster struggled to make his mark during the match.

There were some Swans supporters who were seemingly concerned with what they were seeing from the Liverpool man, who joined the club last month.

Games like the one at the Liberty Stadium yesterday is just one of the reasons why Brewster is out on-loan and it is a match that will make him a better player.

Steve Cooper's side are still sitting in the top ten and they are still in with a shout of finishing in the play-off places, but they'll need their forward line to fire.

Whilst Brewster is one of the younger and less experienced players in the attacking third for Swansea, he is playing alongside former Premier League attacker, Andre Ayew.

It remains to be seen how much of Ayew's presence and know-how rubs off on Brewster, who will next be in action on Friday night when his side travel to Hull City.

Here is a selection of fans reacting to Brewster's performance:

Having watched him again tonight, I'm a bit worried about Brewster. He just doesn't seem to have the movement or pace he had before his injury. He doesn't do enough and he doesn't get stuck in enough either. — Jimmy Hell (@PlayersTrombone) February 11, 2020

Boring. We don’t look threatening at all. Looked much better under potter than cooper. He only made the sub because fans were calling for it and he felt forced into it. Don’t know why he didn’t make the 3. Brewster not looking threatening up top and Gallagher not cdm he’s a no 10 — Silent Bob (@its_walshyy) February 11, 2020

Swansea ratings vs QPR. 5 is an average score, not necessarily awful



Woodman 5

Naughton 6

Guéhi 6

Rodon 5

Roberts 4

Grimes 6

Gallagher 3

Dhanda 7 MOTM

Celina 5

Ayew 4

Brewster 6



Kalulu 6



Cooper 5

Ref 2

QPR 4



Dismal — . (@swansealex) February 11, 2020

I wonder what Liverpool and Chelsea coaches are making of Brewster , Gallagher and Guehi performances so far — Ryan Parker (@RyanParker1976) February 11, 2020

What was the point in signing Brewster? Ayew is wasted if he isn’t played up front on his own #Swans — Alex Roberts (@alexj_roberts) February 11, 2020

i'm so sorry, Rhian Brewster just ain't it — LiVARpool (@GeneraIAbz) February 11, 2020

Swans ratings: Woodman 6, Roberts 6, Rodon 7, Guehi 7, Naughton 6, Grimes 6, Ayew 6, Gallagher 7, Dhanda 6, Celina 6, Brewster 6, sub: Kalulu 7. Says it all 8 shots, 0 on target. QPR needn't have played a goalkeeper. — The Betpet (@TBetpet) February 11, 2020