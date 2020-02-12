Quick links

Liverpool

'What's the point in signing': Some fans critical of Liverpool loanee's display yesterday

Amir Mir
Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers under pressure from Rhian Brewster of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Queens Park Ranger at the...
Liverpool academy product Rhian Brewster is currently plying his trade in England's second-tier.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Queens Park Ranger at the Liberty Stadium on February 11, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.

Swansea fans on Twitter aren't too impressed with what they are seeing from Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, who is currently on-loan at the Welsh club.

The Liverpool academy product played the entire game as his current side recorded a goalless draw against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

 

In what was a pretty abject game, that lacked quality from back to front, Brewster struggled to make his mark during the match. 

There were some Swans supporters who were seemingly concerned with what they were seeing from the Liverpool man, who joined the club last month. 

Games like the one at the Liberty Stadium yesterday is just one of the reasons why Brewster is out on-loan and it is a match that will make him a better player.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City celebrates scoring his side's equalising goal to make the score 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Swansea City at the...

Steve Cooper's side are still sitting in the top ten and they are still in with a shout of finishing in the play-off places, but they'll need their forward line to fire.

Whilst Brewster is one of the younger and less experienced players in the attacking third for Swansea, he is playing alongside former Premier League attacker, Andre Ayew. 

It remains to be seen how much of Ayew's presence and know-how rubs off on Brewster, who will next be in action on Friday night when his side travel to Hull City. 

Here is a selection of fans reacting to Brewster's performance: 

