Pokemon Home has added 35 new Pokemon to Sword and Shield, and in this guide you'll discover which ones can be transferred.

Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android users can now download Pokémon Home on either device. The launch has gotten everyone talking about a random gif as well as a hunky Professor Oak who looks like a surfer dude, but its launch has also greatly benefited Pokémon Sword and Shield by adding 35 new creatures to the game.

There's a Premium Plan you can subscribe to for Pokémon Home that will allow you to use the app in-conjunction with Pokémon Bank. This Premium Plan also has other benefits such as allowing you trade ten Pokémon in one Wonder Box as opposed to just three.

While it's up to you to decide whether the Premium pricing is fair or not, below you'll find the shared Pokémon that can be transferred to Sword and Shield by using Pokémon Home.

How to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Home to Sword and Shield

You can transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Home to Sword and Shield by linking your game to the Nintendo Switch version of the transfer app.

This will allow you to transfer creatures from Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee into Sword and Shield.

However, while Sword and Shield can retrieve its Pokémon deposited into Home, neither Let's Go games can recapture any Pokémon moved to the newer Nintendo Switch title.

In addition to the Let's Go games, you can also transfer Pokémon from 3DS Games into Pokémon Home via Pokémon Bank. However, you need to be a Premium Subscriber to enjoy this luxury.

You'll also be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go into the new transfer app, but a date for when this will become available hasn't been shared as of writing.

What Pokémon can be transferred to Sword and Shield from Pokémon Home?

It's been reported that 35 new Pokémon can be transferred to Sword and Shield from Pokémon Home.

Only Pokémon from the Galar Region Pokédex can be transferred into Sword and Shield, and Serebii.net has comprised a list of the creatures that can be moved (via Metro):

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Mewtwo

Mew

Celebi

Jirachi

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Keldeo

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Pokémon Home is available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.