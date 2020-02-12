What happened with Tony Lopez? Nude leaks fuel TikTok star’s hilarious response

In this day and age, when most of our private information is stored on our phones, you'd think there would be some better way to protect ourselves online. But alas, that is not the case.

Leaked nudes are nothing new. The popularity of sending a cheeky pic or video means that anyone can land in hot water, whether you are an A-List celebrity or just your average Joe.

But when it comes to celebs, there is a tendency for these leaked nudes to go viral. We all remember the iCloud hacking scandal of 2014 which hit big names such as Jennifer Lawrence and Kirsten Dunst, right?

And now this invasive trend is hitting a new generation of stars, primarily TikTok users.

So, what happened with Tony Lopez? What did he have to say about it?

Who is Tony Lopez?

Twenty-year-old Tony rose to fame creating dance videos on TikTok with his brother Ondreaz. They are known as The Lopez Brothers.

According to Famous Birthdays, Tony began dancing with his brother back in high school. Tony now has over 5 million followers on his TikTok profile.

Ondreaz is born on April 4th, 1997 making him 22 years old.

What happened to Tony Lopez and the TikTokkers?

Earlier this week (starting Monday, February 10th), several Twitter users claimed to have access to nudes of TikTok stars including Tony Lopez, Chase Hudson, Benji Krol and Bryce Hall.

And it wasn't long before fans of the social media stars were barging through their privacy and demanding the videos. Sure enough, they quickly landed on Twitter and went viral.

Benji has spoken out about the leak, criticising those who are circulating it. Chase, AKA lilhuddy, has made a TikTok video suggesting it wasn't him. But it has been Tony's response which has been the most lauded.

What did Tony say about the leak?

Well, the Instagram picture above is pretty self-explanatory.

Tony has taken to both Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to address 'nudes-gate'; in doing so, he has been his usual hilarious self. And older brother Ondreaz has joined in the fun, much like the Sprouse brothers when Dylan's nudes were leaked to the internet.

On February 10th, 2020, Tony tweeted: "My mom calls Ondre and says, where is your pornstar brother...."

A day prior, Ondreaz tweeted: "Just when I thought cutting my hair would break the internet, Tony had to one up me SMH"

On top of this, the TikTok stars who have been involved in the scandal have all taken to TikTok to sing along to the lyrics of Camila Cabello song 'My Oh My': "I swear on my life that I've been a good girl."

