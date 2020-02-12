'What a man', 'Wish he was still up front' - Leeds fans rave over former player's comments

Jermaine Beckford was recapping his time at Leeds United.

Jermaine Beckford joined Leeds United in 2006 and left them in 2010, but when watching them on Tuesday night, the former Peacock was speaking about his time at the club.

When the former Elland Road centre-forward was on talkSPORT, the 36-year-old said: "Leaving [Leeds United] was painful. From the first week, I wanted to retire there."

Beckford played 147 matches for Leeds and scored 84 goals during his time at Elland Road, he also managed to register 11 assists.

However, in 2010, the centre-forward left Leeds for Everton where the 36-year-old got to play Premier League football.

During his time with the Toffees, Beckford played much fewer games and his goalscoring also suffered in this step up in class.

The 36-year-old scored just 10 goals in 40 appearances, which is perhaps why the former Peacock felt so upset when looking back on leaving Elland Road.

Maybe the centre-forward thought the grass would be greener in the Premier League, but that wasn't the case at all, in fact - his time with Everton was probably one of his worst.

These Leeds fans were loving the comments from the centre-forward, who seems to regret ever leaving the Whites and judging from his form at Everton - he might be right.

“I played on Saturday, in front of about 80 people...”



“Signed for #LUFC on Sunday, and played on Tuesday in front of 34,000!”



“Leaving was painful. From the first week, I wanted to retire there.”



Jermaine Beckford emotionally recaps his time at Elland Road. pic.twitter.com/aQgeNjhWDL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 11, 2020

