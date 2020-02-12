'A joke', 'Never even surface again': Some Liverpool fans react to ex-star's media interview

Some Liverpool supporters were not left very impressed with a former star's latest comments.

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has suggested he has no regrets about leaving Anfield back in 2018, speaking to Sports Illustrated this week.

Coutinho moved to Barcelona just over two years ago in a deal worth a massive £146m (Sky Sports).

However, things didn't quite settle down for him in La Liga, with the player eventually signing on loan at Bayern Munich last summer.

In contrast, the Reds have gone from strength to strength at home and abroad, using the funds from selling him to bolster Jurgen Klopp's team.

They won the Champions League last season and this term are on the march to a legendary Premier League title win.

It would be understandable then for the player to regret how things turned out in Liverpool. Perhaps if he'd hung in at Anfield he'd be tasting serious success right now in England.

The Brazilian international though is only focused on the future, rejecting the concept of wonder what might have been.

As quoted by Sports Illustrated, he said: "I’m just so happy for them - but that’s all. I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else.

"I’m focused entirely - just like them - on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward."

Some Liverpool fans aren't quite buying that sentiment though, feeling that he must not be especially happy with the way his career has gone since leaving Merseyside.

Others simply want to move on completely from the Coutinho saga at Liverpool, feeling his time has come and gone completely.

These supporters have taken to Twitter this week to share their thoughts on it all...

