Leeds United

'We need a new translator': Some Leeds fans are utterly perplexed by Bielsa's latest claim

Amir Mir
Leeds Manager Marcelo Bielsa watches the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Leeds United bounced back with a positive performance at Brentford following their defeat over the weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa watches the action as Jack Harrison of Leeds United battles with Ollie Watkins of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds...

Leeds United fans on Twitter are utterly baffled after Marcelo Bielsa claimed that his side played ''better' at Nottingham Forest than they did during their score draw against Brentford on Tuesday night.

Over the weekend, Leeds' bad run of form continued when they fell to a deserved defeat against their automatic rivals Nottingham Forest, who put two past them at the City Ground.

There was a lot of pressure on the Leeds players going into what was a tricky and tough match against Thomas Frank's free-scoring Bees side. And despite all that pressure, the Whites deserved at least a point, as they put on a very brave and respectable display.

 

But according to Bielsa, he felt that his team produced a better performance in the Midlands than they did in London yesterday, as quoted by Leed Live.

His comments have left his own supporters pretty perplexed because they think that their side were much, much better at Griffin Park.  

There were some Elland Road fans who felt that at Forest, it was perhaps the worst Leeds have played since Bielsa's arrival.

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 8, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

Either way, both results mean that Leeds are still sitting in the automatic places despite their woeful run of form, as third-placed Fulham can overtake them on Wednesday evening. 

Scott Parker's side travels across London to take on Millwall, who have been climbing up the table ever since Gary Rowett was appointed their manager. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Bielsa's comments after the draw against Brentford: 

