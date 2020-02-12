'We need a new translator': Some Leeds fans are utterly perplexed by Bielsa's latest claim

Leeds United bounced back with a positive performance at Brentford following their defeat over the weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are utterly baffled after Marcelo Bielsa claimed that his side played ''better' at Nottingham Forest than they did during their score draw against Brentford on Tuesday night.

Over the weekend, Leeds' bad run of form continued when they fell to a deserved defeat against their automatic rivals Nottingham Forest, who put two past them at the City Ground.

There was a lot of pressure on the Leeds players going into what was a tricky and tough match against Thomas Frank's free-scoring Bees side. And despite all that pressure, the Whites deserved at least a point, as they put on a very brave and respectable display.

But according to Bielsa, he felt that his team produced a better performance in the Midlands than they did in London yesterday, as quoted by Leed Live.

His comments have left his own supporters pretty perplexed because they think that their side were much, much better at Griffin Park.

There were some Elland Road fans who felt that at Forest, it was perhaps the worst Leeds have played since Bielsa's arrival.

Either way, both results mean that Leeds are still sitting in the automatic places despite their woeful run of form, as third-placed Fulham can overtake them on Wednesday evening.

Scott Parker's side travels across London to take on Millwall, who have been climbing up the table ever since Gary Rowett was appointed their manager.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Bielsa's comments after the draw against Brentford:

Forest was the worst we've played under bielsa — neil (@theleedsboy) February 11, 2020

Have just read that right ...

We played better tonight in the first fifteen minutes than we did in the whole game against Forrest,

We need to invest in a bigger bucket for bielsa .... — julie taylor (@cheekytaylor79) February 11, 2020

We were shocking at forest — R Spellman (@RSpellman5) February 11, 2020

Baffled. We were woeful at Forest, we were brilliant tonight. I watched the full 90 of both. Any explanation on how we were better at Forest? — Ashley Oakes (@Oakes_89) February 11, 2020

Dont agree with that first point at all, in what ways does he think game v Forest we played better?! — Lucas Gibson (@LucasG1998) February 11, 2020

Better at Forrest — Nathan Phillips (@NathanP92) February 11, 2020

He really has lost the plot — @Ian1973 (@Ian19732) February 11, 2020

Think we need a new translator. This can’t be right? — leedsnewsunited (@leedsnewsunited) February 11, 2020