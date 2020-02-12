'We knew': Odsonne Edouard makes claim about Rangers match

Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side were victorious in a December derby.

Rangers' victory over Celtic in December actually turned out to be a benefit to the Hoops, striker Odsonne Edouard has claimed, The Scottish Sun report.

Steven Gerrard and his team picked up a massive derby win against their rivals at Celtic Park in the last match of 2019 but have already seen the points benefit of that encounter slip away since.

The Ibrox outfit have lost against Hearts and drawn against Aberdeen since the return from the winter break while Edouard and company have won every game.

For the Celtic star it shows that if anything, the defeat to Rangers on their own patch was a benefit overall to them, focusing their minds ahead of the rest of the season.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "That defeat against Rangers actually did us more good than harm. After it we had to question ourselves, but once we returned from Dubai we knew we had to bounce back.

“We knew it would be hard to do that, but right now it’s going really well."

Obviously Neil Lennon would prefer to be three points better off right now and further clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership but it's hard to argue that the result appears to have hardened Celtic.

The Hoops boss has also looked again at formations and personnel in his squad, making adjustments that have allowed to score 22 goals since mid-January.

Whether the defeat to Rangers was the catalyst for that, or simply the training break in Dubai was, is up for debate.

Edouard though seems to think that suffering the major derby blues has motivated his team to new heights.

It's now up to Rangers to show that they can use their good performances against Celtic as their own motivation to go on and show real consistency between now and May.