'Top quality', 'Makes no sense': Some Liverpool fans unsure after hearing Klopp wants £50m star

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic.

Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale warms up ahead before the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan produced a stunning recovery on Sunday night, coming back from 2-0 down to beat bitter rivals AC Milan 4-2 at the San Siro.

Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had AC 2-0 up, but Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino pulled Inter level, before Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku sealed the win.

Brozovic got Inter going with a superb finish from the edge of the box, and reports are emerging that his performance was being studied by Liverpool scouts.

 

FC Inter News claim Liverpool were closely monitoring Brozovic on Sunday, ahead of potentially making a move to sign the Croatian international this summer.

The 27-year-old allegedly has a €60million (£50million) release clause in his contract, and Jurgen Klopp is claimed to be interested in bringing him to Anfield.

Brozovic certainly ticks boxes in terms of his style, as he's a relentless, hard-working midfielder with great quality on the ball, and he would fit into Klopp's high-energy style of play.

Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 9, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

The Croatian has plenty of ability and experience, and some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that he is 'top quality', but the general consensus is a feeling of doubt.

Supporters just can't see Liverpool splashing £50million on another midfielder this summer, as Klopp already has Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, so feel a move for Brozovic just doesn't make sense even if he is a top player.

