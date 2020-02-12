'Top class': Rodgers admits he's a big fan of reported Leicester target

Jurgen Klopp could lose Adam Lallana to former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers with his contract at the Premier League leaders expiring soon.

Brendan Rodgers has hailed ‘top class’ Adam Lallana amid speculation linking Leicester City with a move for the Liverpool midfielder, speaking on Sky Sports News (12 February, 4pm).

A man who Rodgers signed for £25 million in the summer of 2014 appears to be entering the final few months of a six-year spell at Anfield.

Lallana might have rebuilt his reputation in recent months after a couple of injury-hit seasons, scoring a dramatic late equaliser away at Manchester United to preserve Liverpool’s hopes of matching the so-called ‘Arsenal Invincibles’, but the contract of an England international expires in July.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester, Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur would all jump at the chance to offer 31-year-old Lallana a fresh start.

And Rodgers, in his press conference ahead of Friday’s clash with Wolves, appears to have given a potential reunion the green light.

“Adam is a fantastic player, and I was aware of his talent when he was a young player at Southampton," said the Northern Irishman. “He is at the stage where he has done brilliant there [at Liverpool] and I am sure he will be weighing up his options.

“But listen for us we don’t need to speak about that now, we’ve spoken about [transfers] all through January, so we don’t need to talk about the summer transfer window now. But he is a top class player.”

With Rodgers’ high-flying Leicester taking the Premier League by storm with their free-flowing, possession-based style, Lallana would have few difficulties if he swapped Liverpool for the King Power Stadium.

A gifted playmaker has the technique and the tenacity that Rodgers demands from every single one of his players. The prospect of Lallana playing alongside James Maddison and Youri Tielemans at the heart of Leicester’s midfield will get supporters drooling.