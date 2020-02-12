Quick links

Leicester City

Liverpool

Premier League

'Top class': Rodgers admits he's a big fan of reported Leicester target

 
 
Brendan Rodgers the head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp could lose Adam Lallana to former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers with his contract at the Premier League leaders expiring soon.

Adama Lallana for Liverpool FC gestures during the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux,...

Brendan Rodgers has hailed ‘top class’ Adam Lallana amid speculation linking Leicester City with a move for the Liverpool midfielder, speaking on Sky Sports News (12 February, 4pm).

A man who Rodgers signed for £25 million in the summer of 2014 appears to be entering the final few months of a six-year spell at Anfield.

Lallana might have rebuilt his reputation in recent months after a couple of injury-hit seasons, scoring a dramatic late equaliser away at Manchester United to preserve Liverpool’s hopes of matching the so-called ‘Arsenal Invincibles’, but the contract of an England international expires in July.

 

According to The Telegraph, Leicester, Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur would all jump at the chance to offer 31-year-old Lallana a fresh start.

And Rodgers, in his press conference ahead of Friday’s clash with Wolves, appears to have given a potential reunion the green light.

“Adam is a fantastic player, and I was aware of his talent when he was a young player at Southampton," said the Northern Irishman. “He is at the stage where he has done brilliant there [at Liverpool] and I am sure he will be weighing up his options.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana celebrates after the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

“But listen for us we don’t need to speak about that now, we’ve spoken about [transfers] all through January, so we don’t need to talk about the summer transfer window now. But he is a top class player.”

With Rodgers’ high-flying Leicester taking the Premier League by storm with their free-flowing, possession-based style, Lallana would have few difficulties if he swapped Liverpool for the King Power Stadium.

A gifted playmaker has the technique and the tenacity that Rodgers demands from every single one of his players. The prospect of Lallana playing alongside James Maddison and Youri Tielemans at the heart of Leicester’s midfield will get supporters drooling.

Liverpool's Head Coach Brendan Rodgers (L) and Adam Lallana during the press conference of Liverpool FC at the Matmut Stadium ahead their Europa League game against FC Girondins de...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

More Videos

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch