TikTok: How to get the cat filter and look identical to your furry friends!

Feline playful? Let's take a look at how to get the cat filter on TikTok!

Video sharing service TikTok launched in 2012 in China and five years later, the rest of the world gained access to the app, too.

The creators of TikTok probably never envisioned its success ballooning as much as it has. Celebrities from Gordon Ramsay to Kylie Jenner are active on the app.

Today, TikTok is downloadable for both iOS and Android users as well as being available in over 40 languages.

If you're wanting to see yourself as a cat, or simply want to freak out your pets, family and friends alike, then here's how to get the cat filter on TikTok.

What is TikTok's cat filter?

Many filters social media users see nowadays simply change the colour of an image, the lighting or add an overall effect such as sparkles to the image or video.

However, any who's savvy with Snapchat or TikTok will be very familiar with filters that go a little further than just a colour change. We're talking a full-blown alteration of the user's face.

TikTok's cat filter is much like Snapchats many animal filters, and at its core, it basically just turns your face into a cat's face.

How to get the cat filter

If you want to see what you'd look like as a cat, then look no further, because TikTok's making your dreams come true.

Follow the steps below to get your selfies fully cat-ified.

Rather than clicking on the 'filters' icon towards the top right-hand side of the screen, you want to head for the 'effects' button left of the red 'record' button.

Click the 'effects' button and this will take you to a page of the most popular filters or effects.

Scroll right across the headings until you reach 'face filters' and here is where you'll find the realistic cat face filter.

For us, it's the seventh icon from the top left, however, the order of filters and effects may differ from device to device.

