Thomas Frank shares what Leeds do which is 'very different' to anyone else

Leeds United could drop out of the automatic places on Wednesday night if results elsewhere go against them.

Thomas Frank has shared that the manner in which Leeds press teams and the intensity in which they press teams is 'very different to anyone else in the division'.

Speaking to Leeds Live, after Brentford and Marcelo Bielsa's men recorded a 1-1 draw, Frank raved about the Yorkshire club and their style of play.

"One of the reasons is Leeds do things very different to anyone else in this division," Frank told Leeds Live. "The way they press. Man to man pressing constantly going towards the man makes you have no time on the ball.

"Maybe some teams do man to man, but less intense. Always have time with other teams. Could see our goal kicks were man to man. Kicked it long every time trying to find the solutions.

"Leeds concede most goals on set-pieces and counters. Very few chances in open play against them. Well drilled, good players all that."

In the overall picture, it was a much-needed point for a Leeds side whose confidence has been well and truly drained in recent matches.

What didn't help Leeds' cause at Griffin Park is that goalkeeper Kiko Casilla made yet another mistake between the sticks, which resulted in the Bees opening the scoring.

Following a simple pass back towards the keeper, Casilla seemingly took his eye off the ball, nearly tripped over, as Said Benrahma pounced on his error and put the ball into the back of the net.

This comes only days after Casilla was beaten by a Sammy Ameobi shot against Nottingham Forest over the weekend, a shot which ended up beating him at his near post.

Given Casilla's problems between the sticks, it remains to be seen whether his place in the starting XI will come under threat, but given how Bielsa always backs his players it wouldn't be a surprise if the former Real Madrid man isn't dropped for the weekend's game against Bristol City.