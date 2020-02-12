Quick links

'The next Gerrard': Some fans rave about reported £35m Liverpool target's display last night

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City celebrates after he scores their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy...

Birmingham City fans have gone mad over the latest performance of reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

Birmingham won 1-0 against Barnsley last night, with Bellingham having a huge impact during the match.

The 16-year-old highlighted why Liverpool are reportedly so keen to sign him with a brilliant display.

 

Bellingham not only grabbed an assist, but he also made four key passes and won four tackles in an all action display.

And Birmingham fans think that the teenager could have a massively bright future ahead of him.

90 Minutes claim that Liverpool are the leading contenders to sign Bellingham, but they are far from the only team interested in him.

The £35 million-rated (Daily Star) midfielder may only be 16, but he already looks one of the standout players in the Championship, and it is no surprise that he is attracting such attention.

If Bellingham was to move to Liverpool his starting chances may be more limited than they currently are, but he would be a hugely exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side for the future.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

