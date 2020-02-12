'The next Gerrard': Some fans rave about reported £35m Liverpool target's display last night

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

Birmingham City fans have gone mad over the latest performance of reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

Birmingham won 1-0 against Barnsley last night, with Bellingham having a huge impact during the match.

The 16-year-old highlighted why Liverpool are reportedly so keen to sign him with a brilliant display.

Bellingham not only grabbed an assist, but he also made four key passes and won four tackles in an all action display.

And Birmingham fans think that the teenager could have a massively bright future ahead of him.

So...



Pep Clotet appears to have ditched Dongball and it's very effective.



The Hogan from Brentford, rather than the one from Villa or Stoke, is an inspired signing. I was wrong about him.



Jude Bellingham will be a senior England captain within 10 years. #BCFC — KJ Collier (@Kaje1875) February 11, 2020

Calling it now Bellingham is the next Steven Gerrard that’s how highly I rate him.

He’s like this now but think in 4 years time when he’s still only 20. £30 million would be a steal for him #bcfc https://t.co/zbJTCRxyd2 — Michael Jabbari (@mike1983jabbari) February 11, 2020

Jude Bellingham just gets better and better each game, how is he only 16! what a player! — Faye Orme (@faye_tt) February 11, 2020

Honestly have to enjoy Bellingham every single second that he’s here because he’s going on to become big big player for a big big team, the kid is not only talented but his hard work is unbelievable as well and he’s only 16 is just mind blowing #bcfc — Aidan Peaty (@PeatyBcfc) February 11, 2020

16 year old Jude Bellingham's just terrorised a grown man off the pitch early Add another 0 on that kid's value!#BCFC #KRO — Mark Watson (@MarkWatson1875) February 11, 2020

He's the next Gerrard — Bernard Lerring (@RotatingWeasel) February 11, 2020

90 Minutes claim that Liverpool are the leading contenders to sign Bellingham, but they are far from the only team interested in him.

The £35 million-rated (Daily Star) midfielder may only be 16, but he already looks one of the standout players in the Championship, and it is no surprise that he is attracting such attention.

If Bellingham was to move to Liverpool his starting chances may be more limited than they currently are, but he would be a hugely exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side for the future.