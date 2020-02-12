'That meant the opposite': Marcelo Bielsa fires back at Brentford man after Leeds draw

Leeds United and Brentford shared the spoils yesterday.

Marcelo Bielsa has fired back at Thomas Frank following his comments that Leeds 'fear' Brentford prior to their score draw at Griffin Park on Tuesday night.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Bielsa was asked about Frank's comments and he made it clear that they used those comments to play with such an 'attitude' yesterday.

Added with that, Bielsa felt that the manner in which his side played in London proved that it 'meant the opposite of fear to play here'.

"Maybe I thought this could be our attitude to play tonight," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "During the match, we always took the risks.

"Our full-backs attack all the time and you have to think they have three very good attackers. That meant the opposite of fear to play here. This means we wanted to win and take risks."

Ahead of the game yesterday, Frank claimed that Leeds would 'fear' coming to Griffin Park, as the Bees were flying high and on a good run, whilst Bielsa's men have been struggling for some weeks now, as quoted by The Evening Standard.

Nonetheless, Leeds were the better team on the night and they showcased some of their old selves to the fans, but a mistake from Kiko Casilla in the first half proved to be costly.

Whilst the performance from the Whites was much better than last time out against Nottingham Forest, it's still a worry that they are making such silly mistakes once again which they are being punished for.

But the main thing is that they are still sitting second in the Championship and they are now holding onto an automatic place with a very light grip.

Fulham, who travel to Millwall to take on Gary Rowett's play-off chasing side tonight, will overtake the Yorkshire outfit if they can pick up all three points.