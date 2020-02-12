'That comes with confidence': Arsenal man states area Mikel Arteta needs to improve

Hector Bellerin has opened up about one of the areas Arsenal needs to improve on this season.

Hector Bellerin has pointed out that Arsenal needs to be more clinical this season but believes that will come with confidence.

According to Daily Star, the Spaniard has said: "I think sometimes we need to be a bit more efficient in front of goal [but] that’s also something that comes with confidence."

The Gunners have been heavily relying on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the striker scoring 14 goals already this season. Alexandre Lacazette is the second-highest goalscorer on just five goals.

The need to be more efficient was clear to see in the Gooners last time out in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side had 13 shots against Burnley but only hit the target six times, which means more than 50% of their shots were inaccurate.

The north London side was lucky it didn't cost them that day, with both sides walking away with one point in a 0-0 draw.

Arsenal is currently averaging 11.2 shots per game in the Premier League, but only 3.8 of them are hitting the target - which could become a real problem later on in the season.

Gabriel Martinelli has been somewhat of a revelation this season, so perhaps the young Brazilian will be the solution - scoring three goals in just six league starts.

It's interesting to see a defender complaining about a lack of goals, but by bringing this to everyone's attention, maybe the Spaniard is hoping Arteta will react.