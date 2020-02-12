What is a Synesthesia test? How does the new viral quiz work?

There's a new quiz craze sweeping the internet - get on board with the new viral Synesthesia test!

Every once in a while it's pretty common for a new quiz to take the internet by storm.

We've seen tests for everything, from personality tests to your sexual orientation, even a forward-look at your love life in 2020 can be tested on the web. And 2020 brings us the first quiz craze of the year with the Synesthesia test

If you're a Synesthete you associate colours, tastes, shapes and more with certain letters or numbers. Billie Eilish and Lorde are two celebrities to have spoken publicly about having Synesthesia.

According to the BBC, "a study found that as many as one in 100 people is synaesthetic" in the UK. So, what is a Synesthesia test? And how does the new viral quiz work?

What is a Synesthesia test?

The new Synesthesia test sweeping the internet in 2020 doesn't tell you whether your a Synesthete or not, it actually tells you the colour of your name.

To see how one person with Synesthesia sees your name, in this case, Bernadette Sheridan, head over to the quiz site here.

Simply type in your name and colours will appear in relation to the letters.

YES PLEASE: Where to buy The Ordinary foundation in the UK - online and in store!

How it works

Bernadette Sheridan decided to post the quiz online to document the phenomenon that is Grapheme-color synesthesia.

She writes on the about page: "My name is Bernadette, and for as long as I can remember, I’ve had a particular kind of Synesthesia called Grapheme-color synesthesia. This means my brain “sees” letters and numbers as very specific colors."

The quiz is based on real science, however, the colours that you see will be based on Berndatte's Synesthesia, and this condition can differ from person to person.

If you don't agree with your name coming out in mustard yellow and Harry Potter style red, then don't fret, it's only one person's take on your name!

NO WAY: How old is Bagpuss? Fans celebrate anniversary iconic cloth cat on Twitter