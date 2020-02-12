Quick links

Sunderland

League One

'Looked up for it', 'impressive': Some Sunderland fans hail player's 'tremendous' display

Giuseppe Labellarte
Chris Maguire of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Rochdale at Stadium of Light on February 11, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland claimed a 3-0 victory last night and Chris Maguire was outstanding for the Black Cats.

Chris Maguire of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Rochdale at Stadium of Light on February 11, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Black Cats' impressive display at the Stadium of Light last night and Chris Maguire's performance earned plenty of plaudits.

Phil Parkinson's charges ran out 3-0 winners over Rochdale courtesy of a first-half salvo, with Lynden Gooch's first-half brace either side of an own goal from Eoghan O'Connell helping blow the visitors away.

 

 

It was Sunderland's second win in a row and third in four games, which has put the Black Cats fifth in the League One table, and Maguire was instrumental in his side's win by playing a part in all three goals, including a pinpoint cross for the opener.

Maguire's overall game was impressive but there was concern when he hobbled off in the second half, though Sunderland assistant Steve Parkin played down any injury worries after the game, saying he got a dead leg and "he'll be fine" (Northern Echo).

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted to the 31-year-old's display:

Up next for Sunderland is Saturday's trip to Oxford United.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch