'Looked up for it', 'impressive': Some Sunderland fans hail player's 'tremendous' display

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland claimed a 3-0 victory last night and Chris Maguire was outstanding for the Black Cats.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Black Cats' impressive display at the Stadium of Light last night and Chris Maguire's performance earned plenty of plaudits.

Phil Parkinson's charges ran out 3-0 winners over Rochdale courtesy of a first-half salvo, with Lynden Gooch's first-half brace either side of an own goal from Eoghan O'Connell helping blow the visitors away.

It was Sunderland's second win in a row and third in four games, which has put the Black Cats fifth in the League One table, and Maguire was instrumental in his side's win by playing a part in all three goals, including a pinpoint cross for the opener.

Maguire's overall game was impressive but there was concern when he hobbled off in the second half, though Sunderland assistant Steve Parkin played down any injury worries after the game, saying he got a dead leg and "he'll be fine" (Northern Echo).

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted to the 31-year-old's display:

How good was that Chris Maguire cross for Gooch, perfection. Maguire is an absolute pleasure to watch after sorting his attitude out and since McGeady has left #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) February 11, 2020

20 mins verdict:We're off to a great start.Gooch put us ahead after 11 minutes. Maguire the provider for both.SAFC playing some brilliant football and pressing Rochdale. SAFC are putting them under pressure with the high press & struggling to get out of their own half right now! — George the 3rd (@Georgesparents) February 11, 2020

GOAL #SAFC

This could end up anything.

Tremendous again from Maguire.

Sanchez makes a smart stop fron O'Nien but Gooch hammers the rebound in.

3-0. — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) February 11, 2020

Rochdale trying to pass the ball out from the back like an academy team. So easy for #safc to play against them. Maguire’s work rate has been outstanding. Great half ⚪️ — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 11, 2020

Maguire was hobbling a bit when he came off.

He's been excellent tonight, though. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) February 11, 2020

Really got to hope we can keep Maguire and Gooch fit. They are the difference atm #safc — Andy Atch (@andyatch) February 11, 2020

Another good showing from the lads with Wright, Maguire and Gooch all being particularly impressive. Just wish we'd keep going the full 90, bet goal difference will come into it at the end of the season #SAFC — JL (@JLambert55) February 11, 2020

Thought Maguire was great tonight really looked up for it 2 great assists hopefully hes fit for Sat. Also shout out for Gooch and Flanagan both were great. — Steven Elliott not Sleeves (@ElliottSAFC) February 11, 2020

Up next for Sunderland is Saturday's trip to Oxford United.