'Could be the signing that gets us up': Some Sunderland fans in awe of 'incredible' player

New Sunderland signing Bailey Wright pictured at The Academy of Light on January 21, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Phil Parkinson's Sunderland claimed a 3-0 victory last night and Bailey Wright continues to impress for the Black Cats.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Black Cats' impressive display at the Stadium of Light last night and Bailey Wright's performance earned plenty of plaudits.

Phil Parkinson's charges ran out 3-0 winners over Rochdale courtesy of a first-half goal fest, with Lynden Gooch's first-half brace either side of an own goal from Eoghan O'Connell going on to secure a comprehensive victory.

 

 

It was Sunderland's second win in a row and third in four games, which has put the Black Cats fifth in the League One table, and in only his fourth appearance for the club, Wright is looking more and more like a game changer for Parkinson and co.

The Bristol City loanee was once again solid at the heart of the Sunderland defence, his composure and reading of the game proving a massive boost for the League One promotion hopefuls, with a particularly impressive tackle on Ian Henderson in the first half.

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted to Wright's display:

Up next for Sunderland is Saturday's trip to Oxford United.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

