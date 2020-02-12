'Could be the signing that gets us up': Some Sunderland fans in awe of 'incredible' player

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland claimed a 3-0 victory last night and Bailey Wright continues to impress for the Black Cats.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Black Cats' impressive display at the Stadium of Light last night and Bailey Wright's performance earned plenty of plaudits.

Phil Parkinson's charges ran out 3-0 winners over Rochdale courtesy of a first-half goal fest, with Lynden Gooch's first-half brace either side of an own goal from Eoghan O'Connell going on to secure a comprehensive victory.

It was Sunderland's second win in a row and third in four games, which has put the Black Cats fifth in the League One table, and in only his fourth appearance for the club, Wright is looking more and more like a game changer for Parkinson and co.

The Bristol City loanee was once again solid at the heart of the Sunderland defence, his composure and reading of the game proving a massive boost for the League One promotion hopefuls, with a particularly impressive tackle on Ian Henderson in the first half.

Here is how some Sunderland fans reacted to Wright's display:

I actually love Bailey Wright. Could be the signing that gets us up.. #safc — Chris Phillips (@ChrisPhillips_) February 11, 2020

Willis and Wright are like magic to watch #safc — Äimeë (@aimeegordon_x) February 11, 2020

The attackers will get all the credit after that 3-0 win & rightly so but bailey wright outstanding AGAIN. Communication organisation first class. Leader. #safc — chris raine (@iamraineyy) February 11, 2020

Has to be Bailey Wright. — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) February 11, 2020

Bailey Wright is immense for this level, battles for everything, wins everything and is such a threat attacking balls into the box. Rochdale didn't really test us but the back three again excellent. Jordan Willis agility and fitness amazes me every game #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) February 11, 2020

First impressions but Bailey Wright looks an inspired signing. — Kiel Watson (@kielwatson) February 11, 2020

Bailey Wright by the way is the boy. Looks incredible at this level — Sunderland Tweets ⚽️ (@WearsideRoar) February 11, 2020

Bailey Wright man of match — Niall Quinn (@quinnsta09) February 11, 2020

Up next for Sunderland is Saturday's trip to Oxford United.