Some QPR fans wanted to see Aramide Oteh feature against Swansea

Brian Heffernan
Aramide Oteh of Queens Park Rangers celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on January 6,...
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aramide Oteh was an unused substitute against Swansea on Tuesday night.

Oliver Norburn of Shrewsbury Town and Aramide Oteh of Bradford City during the FA Cup First Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City at New Meadow on November 9, 2019 in...

Aramide Oteh was recalled late in the January transfer window from Bradford City, after playing 22 times from the League Two club and scoring on four occasions.

Some of the Superhoops fans were furious that Oteh didn't feature in the 0-0 draw against Swansea on Tuesday night, with Jordan Hugill being given the full 90 minutes.

The decision not to take Hugill off was surprising, with the 27-year-old failing to have a single shot on target throughout the entire match.

 

Mark Warburton only made one substitution all game, which was Todd Kane coming on for Angel Rangel in the 88th minute - so it was hardly a game-changing move.

However, Rangel was on a yellow card so perhaps Warburton didn't trust the Spaniard to not pick up another with the remaining time left to play.

Aramide Oteh of Queens Park Rangers celebrates scoring the first QPR goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on January 6, 2019...

Oteh managed to play just three minutes against Huddersfield on 8th February, but couldn't even get a pathetic amount like that on Tuesday.

This move from Warburton definitely angered these QPR fans, but at least the Superhoops ended their unwanted losing streak.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aramide Oteh of Queens Park Rangers scores the first QPR goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on January 6, 2019 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch