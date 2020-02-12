Some QPR fans wanted to see Aramide Oteh feature against Swansea

Aramide Oteh was an unused substitute against Swansea on Tuesday night.

Aramide Oteh was recalled late in the January transfer window from Bradford City, after playing 22 times from the League Two club and scoring on four occasions.

Some of the Superhoops fans were furious that Oteh didn't feature in the 0-0 draw against Swansea on Tuesday night, with Jordan Hugill being given the full 90 minutes.

The decision not to take Hugill off was surprising, with the 27-year-old failing to have a single shot on target throughout the entire match.

Mark Warburton only made one substitution all game, which was Todd Kane coming on for Angel Rangel in the 88th minute - so it was hardly a game-changing move.

However, Rangel was on a yellow card so perhaps Warburton didn't trust the Spaniard to not pick up another with the remaining time left to play.

Oteh managed to play just three minutes against Huddersfield on 8th February, but couldn't even get a pathetic amount like that on Tuesday.

This move from Warburton definitely angered these QPR fans, but at least the Superhoops ended their unwanted losing streak.

@QPR Why don't they bring Oteh on for 10 minutes? Hugill was knackered after 10 minutes! #QPR — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) February 11, 2020

I’d get Chair and Oteh half time. Hugill looks like he was on the beers last night. And Pugh can’t run. #SWAQPR — David Williams (@DavidWQPR) February 11, 2020

Need oteh on to actually pressure the goalie and CB’s — Tom (@ThomasLewington) February 11, 2020

Oteh and Chair would be a great change of pace. #QPR #SWAQPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) February 11, 2020

What’s Oteh and Clarke got to do to get on the pitch? It’s becoming a joke — KeiranHolland (@KeiranHolland) February 11, 2020

Surely Oteh is worth a go up front? We look so toothless with Hugil up top on his own! #QPR — Wayne (@wayneoeyers) February 11, 2020