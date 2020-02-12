Some Magpies fans already want 47-year-old as new manager if takeover happens

Newcastle United fans are optimistic that a takeover bid could go through and provide them with the money to attract Mauricio Pochettino.

Newcastle United want Mauricio Pochettino installed as their next manager, if a takeover bid does go through.

Pochettino suggested to the In The Pink podcast last night that he wants to return to the Premier League, which has caught the attention of some ambitious Newcastle fans.

He said: "To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League. It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens."

There have been multiple suggestions recently that Newcastle could be taken over by new ownership, which would provide them with more money (Chronicle).

And some Newcastle fans feel that Pochettino would be the perfect man to take them into a new era.

Would love him at Newcastle with a proper owner & backed with money.. — Chris Barry (Burbs) (@TOON_N_I) February 11, 2020

On the way to the Toon after the takeover — Toon ♉ (@solaidback69) February 11, 2020

If the Newcastle takeover happens can see him going there. — chris smith (@chris__smiff) February 11, 2020

Come to United



Newcastle United ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫ — Dameo1892 (@DamianPearce89) February 11, 2020

I can't wait for our new Saudi owners to reveal him in 3 month time #NUFC — Angel (@01dunnn) February 11, 2020

Wonder if the Saudis are on the brink of #NUFCTakeover and have tapped Poch up already — David Tait (@Davey176) February 11, 2020

Of course, the chances of Pochettino moving to Newcastle appear highly unlikely.

The Magpies have seen takeover talk before, but Mike Ashley has been in charge for well over a decade now.

If Newcastle did secure new investment it would be a cause for mass celebration around St. James’ Park, but the latest rumours have to be treated with caution.

Pochettino has been out of work for three months now, after being sacked by Tottenham in November.