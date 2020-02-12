Quick links

Some Magpies fans already want 47-year-old as new manager if takeover happens

Newcastle United fans are optimistic that a takeover bid could go through and provide them with the money to attract Mauricio Pochettino.

Newcastle United want Mauricio Pochettino installed as their next manager, if a takeover bid does go through.

Pochettino suggested to the In The Pink podcast last night that he wants to return to the Premier League, which has caught the attention of some ambitious Newcastle fans.

He said: "To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League. It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens."

 

There have been multiple suggestions recently that Newcastle could be taken over by new ownership, which would provide them with more money (Chronicle).

And some Newcastle fans feel that Pochettino would be the perfect man to take them into a new era.

Of course, the chances of Pochettino moving to Newcastle appear highly unlikely.

The Magpies have seen takeover talk before, but Mike Ashley has been in charge for well over a decade now.

If Newcastle did secure new investment it would be a cause for mass celebration around St. James’ Park, but the latest rumours have to be treated with caution.

Pochettino has been out of work for three months now, after being sacked by Tottenham in November.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

