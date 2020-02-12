Quick links

Some Liverpool fans were devastated when Fernando Torres left

Brian Heffernan
Liverpool's Spanish forward Fernando Torres (R) celebrates with English midfielder Steven Gerrard after scoring against Inter Milan during their first knock-out round second leg UEFA...
Fernando Torres left Liverpool in 2011 to join Chelsea.

Fernando Torres of Atletico Madrid looks on during the Audi Cup 2017 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Arena on August 2, 2017 in Munich, Germany.

These Liverpool supporters have been discussing their feelings during the time Fernando Torres left Anfield to join Chelsea in 2011.

The 35-year-old is now retired after playing for Sagan Tosu in Japan, but the Spaniard is known more for his spells in the Premier League and La Liga.

Torres played 142 times for the Reds, scoring 81 goals and registering 20 assists during his time at Anfield.

 

 

However, after making his controversial move to the London side Chelsea, the FIFA World Cup winner was never the same level of player - scoring just 45 goals in 172 appearances from the Blues.

Later on in his career, the former Red went to La Liga to play for Atletico Madrid which was a reasonably successful move for the 35-year-old.

Atletico got the more out of the Spaniard than any other club, with Torres featuring 350 times for the La Liga giants.

Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez unveils new signing Fernando Torres at a press conference held at Anfield on July 4, 2007 in Liverpool, England.

The now-retired striker definitely had a successful career, despite the questionable move to Japan at the tail-end of his journey - but these Liverpool fans will always be upset by his decision to move to Chelsea.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool's Fernando Torres celebrates scoring against Derby County during their English Premiership football match at Anfield, Liverpool, north-west England, 01 September 2007. Liverpool...

