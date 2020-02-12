Some Liverpool fans were devastated when Fernando Torres left

Fernando Torres left Liverpool in 2011 to join Chelsea.

These Liverpool supporters have been discussing their feelings during the time Fernando Torres left Anfield to join Chelsea in 2011.

The 35-year-old is now retired after playing for Sagan Tosu in Japan, but the Spaniard is known more for his spells in the Premier League and La Liga.

Torres played 142 times for the Reds, scoring 81 goals and registering 20 assists during his time at Anfield.

However, after making his controversial move to the London side Chelsea, the FIFA World Cup winner was never the same level of player - scoring just 45 goals in 172 appearances from the Blues.

Later on in his career, the former Red went to La Liga to play for Atletico Madrid which was a reasonably successful move for the 35-year-old.

Atletico got the more out of the Spaniard than any other club, with Torres featuring 350 times for the La Liga giants.

The now-retired striker definitely had a successful career, despite the questionable move to Japan at the tail-end of his journey - but these Liverpool fans will always be upset by his decision to move to Chelsea.

Which one of these players broke your heart the most when they left Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/XLK7iWIFyC — David McGrady (@Djmc76) February 11, 2020

1. Torres

2. Nobody

3. Nobody

4. Nobody — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) February 11, 2020

Torres for definitely and then going to Chelsea of all clubs — Ahmir Amin (@Mahnoor39727590) February 11, 2020

Fernando Torres. It genuinely affected me for weeks man. Went to school devastated. — WhippedByTrent (@lfcrosh) February 11, 2020

Tories destroyed me loved him. Horrible how he went and who too. Haven't done bad thou have we — Jamie Dutton (@JamieDutton3) February 11, 2020

Torres broke my heart — Lois (@Lois__6) February 11, 2020