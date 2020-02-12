Some Liverpool fans discuss Fabinho footage

These Liverpool fans have been discussing footage of Fabinho's yellow card after tackling Luis Suarez in the UEFA Champions League.

Obviously the Reds supporters were going to be pleased to see the Brazilian take out Suarez due to the past between the club and the Uruguayan.

Despite his role as a defensive midfielder this season, the 26-year-old is only averaging 2.3 tackles per game in the Premier League.

Fabinho last played against Southampton in the Reds 4-0 league win, and the Brazilian has been solid for the majority of this season - rarely having a bad game either in the league or the Champions League.

Some of the fans were surprised that the midfielder picked up a yellow card for his tackle on the Barcelona striker, but perhaps his acting skills fooled the referee on that day.

Getting booked isn't uncommon for the 26-year-old, with the defensive-minded player being booked five times in his 16 Premier League outings.

Nevertheless, these Anfield supporters were loving the footage, sometimes having a player that isn't afraid to pick up a booking is a good thing - as it usually scares the opposition into avoiding challenges.

I still wonder to this day how this was a yellow card?

That was tackle was clean. pic.twitter.com/NTi4Ns63gw — GD ☬ (@FabinhoIic) February 11, 2020

What a sight — Wop (@MopheadSZN) February 11, 2020

His best performance in a Liverpool shirt, yellow card after 10 mins still bosses the midfield — - (@callumlfc10) February 11, 2020

Agreed...but he Dominated the whole midfield for the rest of the game after that - immense performance from the big man — Lee Mc (@therazor100) February 12, 2020

World class tackle — JayPaulusICG ☝️ (@JayPaulusICG) February 12, 2020

My dm — Liverpool Football Club (@LIVERPOOLBOUND) February 11, 2020

This man bossed the midfield on a yellow card almost the whole game against some of the top players in the world. If this man aint the best DM itw atm i don’t know what to think. — ⚜️TrentSZN⚜️ (@divockthegoat1) February 11, 2020