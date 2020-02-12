Quick links

Some Liverpool fans discuss Fabinho footage

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammate Fabinho during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield...
These Liverpool fans have been discussing footage of Fabinho's yellow card after tackling Luis Suarez in the UEFA Champions League.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates with Fabinho of Liverpool after scoring their second goal to make the score 2-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and...

These Liverpool fans were raving over footage of Fabinho tackling former Red Luis Suarez in the UEFA Champions League.

Obviously the Reds supporters were going to be pleased to see the Brazilian take out Suarez due to the past between the club and the Uruguayan.

Despite his role as a defensive midfielder this season, the 26-year-old is only averaging 2.3 tackles per game in the Premier League.

 

Fabinho last played against Southampton in the Reds 4-0 league win, and the Brazilian has been solid for the majority of this season - rarely having a bad game either in the league or the Champions League.

Some of the fans were surprised that the midfielder picked up a yellow card for his tackle on the Barcelona striker, but perhaps his acting skills fooled the referee on that day.

Getting booked isn't uncommon for the 26-year-old, with the defensive-minded player being booked five times in his 16 Premier League outings.

Fabinho of Liverpool warms up ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Nevertheless, these Anfield supporters were loving the footage, sometimes having a player that isn't afraid to pick up a booking is a good thing - as it usually scares the opposition into avoiding challenges.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Fabinho of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

