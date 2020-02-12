Some Leeds fans want Bielsa to give 20-year-old debut after title-winner's 'simply awful' display

Leeds Unite drew 1-1 away at Brentford on Tuesday night.

The Whites had lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, leaving fans fearing that their automatic promotion push was in danger of collapsing.

A trip to in-form Brentford seemed like the last game Leeds would want right now, and they fell behind when goalkeeper Kiko Casilla stumbled, allowing Said Benrahma to score.

The latest Casilla error looked like it would set Brentford on their way to victory, but Liam Cooper's equaliser ensured that Leeds left with a point.

It's still just two wins in the last 11 games for Leeds though, and Marcelo Bielsa may face some tough decisions as he attempts to get his side winning again.

One of them may be to drop winger Helder Costa, with fans taking to Twitter to brand him 'simply awful', 'terrible', 'not worth the wages' and 'too lightweight'.

It's just two years since Costa was a Championship title-winner with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he looks a shadow of the player that tormented defences in the 2017-18 campaign.

Leeds did bring in a winger in January as Ian Carlo Poveda arrived from Manchester City, and fans want Bielsa to give the 20-year-old his debut in place of Costa.

Some think Poveda can't possibly be worse than Costa right now, and believe it's time for Poveda to be given a chance to shine, feeling he could provide a much-needed spark in the final third.

What’s wrong with Poveda? Why ain’t he getting the chance #lufc — Jake Edwards (@JakeEdwardss94) February 11, 2020

Costa was terrible tonight take it though change the gk and give poveda a chance roll on bristol — LUFC4eva (@LUFC4eva1) February 11, 2020

Take that all day long time to build on it like to see poveda in for costa and meslier for casilla #LUFC — Luke townend (@Luketownend2) February 11, 2020

Meslier, Poveda & Augustin in for Casilla, Costa & Bamford!!

Costa absolute again tonight!#LUFC — Glynn (@GlynnTQ) February 11, 2020

I'm sorry, but Helder Costa is absolutely not worth the transfer fee or wages @lufc pay for him. His touch and choice of pass is awful, he's missed a sitter tonight as well. Time to take a chance on Poveda #BFCLEE — Chris Patterson (@A7xPatt) February 11, 2020

Get him off the pitch for Poveda and we’ll win this game #lufc https://t.co/w3WJMW6pZ2 — Billy Neale (@neale_billy) February 11, 2020

Helder Costa is simply awful... Ian Poveda should be given the chance #lufc #mot — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) February 11, 2020

Costa is too lightweight with no real end product. Have to give Stevens or Poveda a proper go. #lufc — hinsliff (@hinsliff) February 11, 2020

Got to start considering playing Poveda instead of Costa. Or even Alioski. Will track back and defend, runs tirelessly and not afraid to have a shot. Costas shot straight at keeper shows where hes at right now — Ricardos (@richyboy2k10) February 11, 2020

Amy chance of Poveda getting a run out on saturday...possibly in place of Costa? — Alex (@mustard_mash) February 11, 2020

Surely Ian Poveda can't be any worse than Costa on the right wing? Or even put Alioski on the right wing and he can cut in on his left foot? No? #Lufc — WOODY (@1988Woody) February 11, 2020

Poveda for Costa sounds good, don't get the fuss about Costa. Very poor — Mathew Forth (@MathewForth) February 11, 2020

Poveda for Costa would be ideal now.



Oh wait.... — Sam Parkes (@splufcmot) February 11, 2020