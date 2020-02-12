Quick links

Some Leeds fans want Bielsa to give 20-year-old debut after title-winner's 'simply awful' display

Olly Dawes
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds Unite drew 1-1 away at Brentford on Tuesday night.

Helder Costa of Leeds and Christian Norgaard of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford

Leeds United at least avoided defeat as they came away from Tuesday's game away at Brentford with a 1-1 draw.

The Whites had lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, leaving fans fearing that their automatic promotion push was in danger of collapsing.

A trip to in-form Brentford seemed like the last game Leeds would want right now, and they fell behind when goalkeeper Kiko Casilla stumbled, allowing Said Benrahma to score.

 

The latest Casilla error looked like it would set Brentford on their way to victory, but Liam Cooper's equaliser ensured that Leeds left with a point.

It's still just two wins in the last 11 games for Leeds though, and Marcelo Bielsa may face some tough decisions as he attempts to get his side winning again.

One of them may be to drop winger Helder Costa, with fans taking to Twitter to brand him 'simply awful', 'terrible', 'not worth the wages' and 'too lightweight'.

Ian Poveda of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

It's just two years since Costa was a Championship title-winner with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he looks a shadow of the player that tormented defences in the 2017-18 campaign.

Leeds did bring in a winger in January as Ian Carlo Poveda arrived from Manchester City, and fans want Bielsa to give the 20-year-old his debut in place of Costa.

Some think Poveda can't possibly be worse than Costa right now, and believe it's time for Poveda to be given a chance to shine, feeling he could provide a much-needed spark in the final third.

