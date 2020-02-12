Sky Sports pundit lauds Rangers youngster who is 'different to the rest'

Rangers 21-year-old Ianis Hagi made the move to Ibrox in January.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes new signing Ianis Hagi has the talent to offer something different to Steven Gerrard's first-team, speaking to Sky Sports.

Hagi arrived at Ibrox on deadline day, initially signing a loan until the end of the season. However, the Gers have an option to buy, so much will be discussed when it comes to what he can offer in Scotland over the next few months.

The Romanian international is already on the scoresheet for his new club after scoring a crucial winner against Hibernian last week.

For Boyd the initial signs are positive from the brief minutes he's already had on the pitch. The prolific former Ibrox striker now feels he can adapt further to the Scottish game.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "Hagi has been bright, he got his goal against Hibs as well. He is maybe something Rangers were lacking in terms of that little bit of creativity - he is different to the rest.

"People speak about the physicality of the game here but he will adapt, he will find ways around that as well - he is definitely good with the ball at his feet, can drive at people and he has got an eye for goal as well so it could be a shrewd bit of business for Rangers."

The immediate faith that Gerrard has shown in Hagi bodes well for both the player and the club. He's clearly showing enough in training to impress and make matchday squads.

In his initial action he's looked a confident player too, despite still being a youngster at 21.

With his induction into life at Rangers having gone about as well as can be expected so far, the key will now be finding consistency.

Part of that will be an adjustment to the Scottish game as Boyd mentions, but it'll also be about finding the partnerships in the Ibrox side.

He'll need to find good chemistry with attacking talents like Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent to truly succeed, with captain James Tavernier likely an important player for him on the pitch too.

It's an exciting time for Rangers supporters when it comes to the Romanian. Can he live up to the hype?