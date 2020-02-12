Dani Ceballos explains why he chose Arsenal over Liverpool

The Spaniard agreed to sign for Arsenal despite interest from many other clubs in the summer.

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos spoke to Marca about his decision to join Arsenal ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the summer.

The Spanish international is currently on loan at the Emirates from La Liga giants Real Madrid. Ceballos had a phenomenal campaign for Spain's under-21 team in last summer's European Championships.

His performances caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Liverpool but Arsenal eventually won the race for him.

Speaking about his decision to snub the Reds for the Gunners, he said: "That a club like Liverpool loves you is a pride, but my decision was to go to Arsenal because Emery grabbed my hand and told me to go together. Klopp is a great coach but you have to see the game philosophy of each team."

"Right now players of my philosophy of play in a team like Liverpool would not fit in the best possible way. But that you are related to the greats is because you are doing things right," he said.

Liverpool's high-intensity style would have been difficult for Ceballos to get used to. The Spaniard only showed flashes of his quality for a slow-paced Arsenal side under Emery but his style of play is a lot more suited to Mikel Arteta's system.

Just three-goal contributions in 18 appearances is not great but Ceballos still has a lot to offer. The 23-year-old has played just once under the new Gunners boss and is behind Mesut Ozil in the pecking order.

However, with the Europa League returning soon, Ceballos will get more opportunities to prove his worth and if he does, Arsenal should do everything they can to sign him permanently in the summer.